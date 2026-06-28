THE FIRST LADY WAS MISUNDERSTOOD

The recent criticism of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, over her comments encouraging small-scale businesses offers an important lesson in public communication. In my view, her remarks have been widely misunderstood. She was promoting entrepreneurship, not belittling the economic challenges facing Nigerians.

There is dignity in honest work. Across Nigeria, many successful professionals, entrepreneurs and families were sustained or educated through the proceeds of selling akara, roasted corn, kuli-kuli and other small businesses. Even today, countless Nigerians earn a decent living from such ventures. Encouraging entrepreneurship, especially at a time when paid employment is limited, is both practical and commendable.

However, leadership communication is about more than having a good message. It is about knowing what to say, how to say it, when to say it, and the most appropriate medium through which to say it. These four elements often determine whether a message inspires people or generates unnecessary controversy.

The First Lady occupies one of the most visible positions in the country. Every word she speaks is scrutinised, interpreted and amplified. During difficult economic times, citizens naturally assess public statements against their daily realities. A message intended to encourage self-reliance can therefore be perceived differently if it is not framed with sufficient empathy and context.

This is why experienced media and public relations professionals are indispensable. Their role goes beyond writing speeches. They help shape messages, anticipate public reactions, advise on timing, and recommend the most effective communication channels. In public life, preparation is not a luxury; it is a necessity.

There is also an old communication principle that leaders should never ignore: less is more. Not every thought needs to be expressed publicly, and not every issue requires an immediate response. Carefully chosen words, delivered at the right time and in the right setting, are often more powerful than spontaneous remarks that can easily be misunderstood.

The lesson extends beyond the First Lady. It applies to presidents, governors, ministers, lawmakers, business executives and religious leaders. In today’s digital world, a single sentence can dominate the news cycle within minutes, while later explanations rarely receive the same attention.

The debate surrounding the First Lady’s remarks should not discourage the promotion of entrepreneurship. Nigeria needs more entrepreneurs, innovators and small business owners. What it does remind us is that good intentions alone are not enough. Effective leadership requires effective communication.

Ultimately, success in public communication depends not only on what is said, but also on how, when, and where it is said. For those who occupy positions of national influence, words are powerful assets. Used wisely, they build confidence, inspire action and strengthen public trust.

Aguolu Kenechukwu, FCA