Sokoto Receives €60m EU Funding to Enhance Social Protection, Health System

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





In a major boost to Nigeria’s development efforts, the European Union (EU), in partnership with the United Nations (UN) and the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), has launched three landmark projects worth €60 million in Sokoto State.

The projects, which will be implemented over a four-year period (2024-2027), aim to strengthen social protection, health systems, and sustainable solutions for displacement-affected communities in Sokoto State.

The launch, which took place in Sokoto State, was attended by Governor Ahmed Aliyu, and ambassadors from nine EU member states.

According to the EU, the projects will focus on enhancing social protection, improving health access, and building resilience in Sokoto State and other parts of Nigeria.

The EU’s investment is expected to make a significant impact on the lives of millions of Nigerians, promoting sustainable development, reducing poverty and inequality, and improving access to healthcare and social services.

The projects are being implemented in collaboration with the Government of Nigeria, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). Protection, Health Systems.

In his remark Governor Ahmed Aliyu, commended the European Union (EU) for launching three development projects worth €60 million in the state.

Governor Aliyu said the projects align with his administration’s 9-Point Agenda, particularly in the areas of healthcare, social welfare, and protection for the most vulnerable members of society.

He highlighted his administration’s efforts to improve healthcare services, including the provision of free medical services to women and children, renovation and re-equipping of healthcare centers, and efforts to interrupt the transmission of polio-virus.

The governor also emphasized his administration’s commitment to uplifting vulnerable populations, including the distribution of palliatives, support packages, and skills acquisition programs.