Bauchi Lawmaker Pays N3m NECO Fees for 105 Gifted Students 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The lawmaker representing Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Mansur Manu Soro, has donated the sum of N3,050,000 to cover the SSCE-NECO examination fees for 105 final year students in four Gifted Secondary Schools located in Sade, Darazo, Soro, and Gabarin.

The donation was made through the Darazo-Ganjuwa Subsidised Shuttle Service as part of its core mission to support sustainable legacy projects within the constituency.

In a chat with journalists in Bauchi, Engr. Idris Miya, chairman of the shuttle service’s management committee, stated that Hon. Soro’s 2021 establishment of tuition-free schools was designed to cater to the constituency’s most academically gifted students.

He also noted that the Darazo-Ganjuwa Subsidised Shuttle Service, launched in 2022 by the lawmaker, provides affordable transport for residents at N20 per kilometre.

The routes currently cover Bauchi–Potiskum, Bauchi–Ningi, and Darazo–Dukku, creating employment opportunities and boosting income generation across the transport value chain.

“This donation aligns with Rep. Mansur Manu Soro’s vision of institutionalising innovative financing mechanisms to ensure the sustainability of his legacy projects in education, health, and water supply sectors beyond his tenure,” Miya said.

He further assured that the shuttle service would continue supporting initiatives that directly impact people’s lives in Darazo and Ganjuwa local government areas of Bauchi.