Missing JUPEB Student to Face Disciplinary Panel Over Gambling, Threats, Says Babcock Mgt

Funmi Ogundare

Babcock University has announced that Oladipupo Siwajuola, a Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) student previously declared missing, will face disciplinary action over multiple allegations of misconduct.

This includes gambling, making threats against a fellow student and leaving the campus without authorisation.

In a statement released by Dr. Joshua Suleiman, Director of Communication and Public Relations, Tuesday, the institution rejected allegations of negligence made by Oladipupo’s mother, describing her social media posts as sensational, misleading and unfair.

“The mother’s claims distorted the facts and hampered formal investigations,” he stated, adding that the university had collaborated with the Nigeria Police, security agencies, student groups and volunteers to find the missing student.

THISDAY checks revealed that Oladipupo had since been found and reunited with his mother in Akute in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

However, Babcock University stated that neither the student nor his family had officially informed the institution or the police about his return.

According to the statement, “Oladipupo left campus on April 28, 2025, without official clearance, an act that violates campus protocols. Further allegations leveled against him include accumulating debts, displaying erratic behaviour, and using prohibited items believed to be fetish, such as black soap and sponge. His roommates reportedly raised concerns about his actions, but the student’s mother allegedly discouraged them from reporting him to avoid disciplinary measures.”

Suleiman explained that their investigations also revealed that Oladipupo had sold his mobile phone, misled his mother about its whereabouts, and granted banking access to an off-campus associate, Lampard Sowemimo, who allegedly facilitated his activities during the period he was missing.

While reaffirming its commitment to student welfare, he stressed that students are also responsible for their own safety and conduct. “Universities are not insurers of student safety,” Suleiman said, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy for misconduct.

He however criticised attempts to tarnish its reputation through social media narratives, warning that the university may pursue legal action to protect its name. “Our integrity, built over decades, should not be undermined by emotional outbursts or misinformation,” he added.

He appealed to parents and guardians to support institutional protocols rather than resorting to public sensationalism.