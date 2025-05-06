Matawalle Meets Chinese Defence Equipment Manufacturer to Enhance Nigeria’s Military Capabilities

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has met with a leading Chinese manufacturer of advanced anti-terrorism and high-tech defence equipment to enhance Nigeria’s defence capabilities.

A statement by the minister said that the high-level security meeting, which took place in China, was aimed at strengthening strategic defence ties between Nigeria and China.

Matawalle said the primary focus of his engagement with the Chinese defence manufacturer was to formalise a collaboration through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Chinese firm and the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

The new partnership, he said, is expected to play a crucial role in advancing Nigeria’s security sector.

“Under the terms of the MoU, the Chinese company has committed to investing in Nigeria’s defence infrastructure, with a comprehensive partnership that includes: technology transfer, facilitating the transfer of cutting-edge defence technology to Nigeria; local production, establishing local manufacturing capabilities for advanced military equipment; and capacity building, providing technical knowledge exchange to enhance the skills of Nigerian personnel,” the minister said.

Matawalle also highlighted key areas of collaboration, including the maintenance and upgrading of existing military hardware, servicing of battle tanks and offering military engineering services.

According to him, “This partnership aims to extend its reach beyond Nigeria, providing military support services to neighbouring African countries and contributing to regional security and stability.”

Stating that the landmark engagement represents a major advancement in Nigeria’s defence modernisation agenda, the minister reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to building a self-reliant, technologically advanced and globally competitive military-industrial base.

In addition to these initiatives, Matawalle said the agreement encompasses the construction of new production lines for various ammunition types, including 7.62×51mm ball cartridges, 7.62×51mm blank cartridges, 9×19mm pistol cartridges, and machine gun ammunition.

“Furthermore, new manufacturing workshops and facilities will be established in Kaduna and Kachia, Kaduna State, for the production of brass casings, bullet jackets, and other essential defence components,” he said.

The minister said the MoU aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a comprehensive renewal and strategic overhaul of Nigeria’s security and defence capabilities.