Korea Pledges Support for Nigerian Girls in ICT

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Korean government through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has pledged its continued support for the digital and economic empowerment of girls in Nigeria’s digital economy sector

KOICA’s Country Director, Mr. Kim Eunsub, made the pledge in his remarks at the 2025 Edition of the National Girls in ICT Competition’s grand finale on Wednesday in Abuja, celebrating the talent and innovation of young girls in Nigeria.

The programme, sponsored by KOICA and supported by International Telecommunication Union (ITU), PLAN International and United Nations Population Funds (UNFPA), is tagged: “Code, Create and Inspire.”

Mr. Kim noted that “KOICA’s decision to fully fund the 2025 edition of this important programme reflects our continued commitment to advancing the economic empowerment of women and girls.”

Speaking further he said, “Through initiatives like this, we aim to promote gender equality by facilitating access to financial services, ICT skills, and vocational training.

“These efforts are firmly aligned with KOICA’s Gender Equality Mid-Term Strategy 2021–2025, which seeks to strengthen capacity and expand opportunities for women and girls across the globe.”

He also spoke on other commitment of the Korean government, “Our support also reaffirms the Korean Government’s dedication to empowering young girls through technology and innovation—key drivers for narrowing the gender gap in the ICT sector. We believe in creating an enabling environment where girls can engage meaningfully, lead confidently, and thrive in the digital economy.”

Speaking on the KOICA/Nigeria partnership, Mr. Kim stated that, “Today’s event marks another significant milestone in KOICA’s enduring digital transformation partnership with the Ministry and the people of Nigeria. KOICA remains steadfast in supporting the goals of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Ministry’s Strategic Blueprint.”

Encouraging the finalists, Mr. Kim offered words of praise and optimism: “To all 12 finalist teams: I wish you the very best of luck. Your innovative ideas, technical expertise, and passion for creating social impact are commendable. Regardless of the competition’s outcome, I am confident this experience will leave a lasting, transformational mark on each of you.”

Mr. Kim also spoke on KOICA’s future commitments, when he said, “KOICA looks forward to deepening our collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy as we work together to achieve our shared vision of inclusive digital growth.”

The Minister of Communications Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Tijani Bosun in his speech emphasised the importance of celebrating and recognising girls within the tech space.

He said that the future of Nigeria’s digital landscape will be shaped by the talent and ambition of today’s girls.

Dr. Tijani acknowledged and appreciated key stakeholders and partners recognizing their crucial contributions to the nation’s technological advancement.

He underscored the government’s commitment to fostering a thriving ICT sector where girls are not only participants but also future leaders and innovators.

The competition commenced with 37 schools across the six geo-political zones in the country, with 13 schools making it to the final stage and three schools emerging as winners.

The winners include Trinity Secondary, Anambra State as the first position, Federal Government Girls College, Jalingo, Taraba as second position and Government Science and Technical College, Usugbenu, Irrua, Edo State a third position.

One of the participants, Ogbuke Mary Jane of Trinity Secondary School, Anambra, expressed delight and commended the Federal Government for its unwavering support to ICT empowerment and skills development.