Army Trains Personnel on Post-Service Life

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

As a way of fostering good living conditions for personnel after retirement, the Nigerian Army has embarked on a Veteran Affairs Pre-retirement Training and Business Development seminar for both veterans and personnel nearing retirement.

The one week-long training, with the theme: ‘Leveraging Business Development Strategies for Effective Empowerment of Service Personnel and Veterans in Post-retirement Life,” held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, is the second in series this year.

Declaring the session opened yesterday, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Olufemi Oluyede, stated that the training continues to build on previous seminars and its contribution of Nigerian Army personnel and veterans in the pursuit of National Security while promoting their overall wellbeing in all aspects.

The COAS, represented by the Grand Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Emmanuel Emekah, pointed out that the training is in tandem with his command philosophy which aims to consolidate the transformation of the Nigerian Army towards recruiting a well-motivated and combat ready force that can effectively discharge its constitutional responsibility within a joint and multi-agency environment.

He emphasised that veterans remain vital pillars of society, offering liberal experience that continue to strengthen national security and development.

According to him, “Their sacrifice and wealth of knowledge serve as a guiding force for corporate and social generations. Consequently, the Nigerian Army is committed to ensuring that army personnel preparing to retire from service are equipped with diverse forms of training to enhance their welfare and wellbeing long after leaving service.”

The COAS also pointed out that the second quarter of the seminar is designed for personnel preparing to retire within the next few years, so as to foster a positive mindset towards post-retirement life and expose them to potential business ventures.

“It seeks to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to enable transition smoothly into civilian life and expose them into entrepreneurial opportunities.”

He said the theme of the training is germane given the constant evolution of the political and economic environment of the country, particularly as the nation deals with diverse security threats and the impacts on the well-being of citizens across the country.

“It is therefore pertinent to emphasise that security is not exclusively the duty of the national security forces and the collaborative support of all citizens are crucial,” he stated.

Leveraging the expertise of our serving and retired and as well discharged personnel with deep understanding of the security architecture of the country will greatly facilitate effective security management in their various communities and across the country.

“As we continue to engage in forums like this, we also provide the opportunity to evaluate, reflect and assess our overall wellbeing. I therefore urge you all to utilize this opportunity provided by this training and seminar to renew our commitment to the general security of our beloved country,” Oluyede stated.

He thanked the Army headquarters, the 6 Division and the organising committee for their efforts in making the training a success.

He also thanked President Ahmed Tinubu for his unalloyed support for the Nigerian Army and security forces, and pledged the continued commitment of the army towards national security.

In his Keynote Address, the Chief of Administration of Army, Maj Gen Lawrence Fejokwu, represented by the Commander Veteran Affairs, Maj Gen Uriah Opuene, noted that the training has continued to leverage the achievements and success of the previous seminars as well as inputs in other Nigerian Army personnel and veterans in the pursuit of national development and security.

On his part, the GOC, 6 Division, Brig Gen Emmanuel Emekah, represented by the Garrison Commander 6 Division, Brig Gen Sani Ahmed, stated that the seminar is expected to consolidate on the gains of the first quarter edition, while addressing gaps in the employment of Nigerian Army personnel and veterans in capacity building and skills acquisition as part of pre-retirement training development strategy. He added that the theme is apt in preparing retiring personnel in post-service life, pointing out that army personnel have vital roles to play in enhancing the safety and security of life in communities they reside in the country at large.

Emekah, therefore urged participants to make good use of the knowledge they acquired in the course of the training, saying that it will mold them into strong pillars in the communities they will find themselves after retirement.