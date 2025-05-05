Harry Kane Wins His First Trophy with Bayern Munich 

England Captain, Harry Kane, has won the first major trophy of his career after Bayern Munich were confirmed as Bundesliga champions on Sunday.

The Bavarian giants secured their 12th title in 13 years as last year’s winners Bayer Leverkusen relinquished their grip on the trophy with a draw at Freiburg.

Xabi Alonso’s side needed to win to delay Bayern’s celebration for another week, but had to settle for a point despite a two-goal comeback to deny their Champions League-chasing hosts.

Maxi Eggestein opened the scoring with a thumping strike from 25 yards a minute before half-time and a Piero Hincapie own goal doubled fourth-placed Freiburg’s lead three minutes after the break.

Attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz pulled one back eight minutes from time for Leverkusen and Jonathan Tah netted a 93rd-minute equaliser when Nathan Tella’s cross went in off the defender’s shoulder.

But was not enough to extend the title race as they sit eight points behind Bayern with two games left.

Vincent Kompany’s side all but confirmed a record-extending 34th German championship with a 3-3 draw at RB Leipzigon Saturday.

For Kane, who has scored 24 Bundesliga goals in 29 games, it is a first team trophy in 15 seasons since making his professional debut.

The 31-year-old has had a number of near misses with both former club Tottenham, with whom he reached the Champions League final in 2019, and England – losing in the finals of the European Championships in 2021 and 2024.