Advanced Technology in Focus as Global Oil Industry Solution Providers Converge for OTC 2025

Tunde Balogun

Global oil and gas industry professionals and solution providers from Nigeria and other countries are converging in Houston, Texas, in the United States for the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2025, to showcase the latest and most advanced technologies in the industry.

The event, which takes place from May 5 to 8, will unveil the latest and most advanced technologies and the companies making the major technological, humanitarian, environmental, and leadership contributions to the industry.

The event will kick off today in grand style with an exciting opening ceremony and messages from the experts, who are driving innovation and shaping the direction of offshore energy.

According to the conference organisers, no other global oil and gas industry event provides exhibitors and other participants with more diverse conversations focused on the latest developments needed to accelerate the global energy mix.

“Each day at OTC you have the opportunity to collaborate with your peers, hear new ideas, and validate or change your perspective on the ever-changing landscape of the offshore energy sector. Each year, OTC brings a host of new panels and sessions to our technical programme, debating and deliberating specific topics and issues facing the offshore energy sector,” the organisers added.

Regular OTC exhibitors

Some oil and industry professionals and solution-providers, including the Port Harcourt-based award-winning Solewant Group are some of the regular OTC exhibitors, participating in OTC 2025.

These companies have made huge investments in offshore activities in terms of technological innovations.

Solewant Group, a leader in the provision of steel pipes, pipe coating solutions, metal fabrication, manufacturing and supply of specialty protective paints, and specialty coating application solutions, will showcase its latest technological innovations at the conference.

The company is not only a giant in the African oil and gas industry but a global success story.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mr. Solomon Ewanehi, will lead top executives from the company’s five subsidiaries: Solewant Nigeria Ltd. (SNL); Solewant Specialty Protective Coating and Paints Ltd (SSPC); Fields Joint Coatings Ltd. (FJC); Pipes and Metals Industries Ltd (PMI), and Solewant Energy Training Institute (SETI), to the OTC 2025.

Key highlights of Solewant Group’s participation will include the exhibition of cutting-edge technologies used in providing the company’s products and solutions for the global energy industry.

The company will present its diverse portfolio at the conference. During the OTC exhibition, the company will emphasize PMI – engineering design, metal fabrication, pipeline structures, integrated water systems, and elevated tanks. It will also showcase FJCL – heat shrink sleeve applications and advanced pipeline coating solutions in compliance with ISO 2016. In the area of SSPC, the manufacturing and distribution of protective paints, specialty coatings and thermal insulation solutions will be unveiled at the conference.

The company will also highlight SETI – industry-relevant training programmes for oil and gas professionals, the upcoming Solewant Group 9th Energy Summit scheduled for November 27 – 28, 2025, and the Solewant Journal of Energy Innovation call for papers from authors and industry professionals.

Solewant, an ISO 9001: 2015 certified company, is also celebrating 25 years of providing quality services to oil and gas industries.

The company’s delegation to the ongoing OTC is also expected to participate in strategic discussions on technology partnerships and collaboration.

Regional energy collaboration

The delegation will also actively engage in discussions on regional energy collaboration, and technology-driven partnerships, aligning with OTC‘s mission of exploring “new frontiers in offshore energy, emphasising the operational efficiency, environmental responsibility, and technical excellence required to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s energy landscape.”

The company will also take part in networking and business expansion opportunities.

Executives from Solewant Group will hold strategic meetings with government agencies, and multinational energy firms, fostering partnerships that will enhance the global oil and gas infrastructure and energy workforce development.

The company will demonstrate its commitment to delivering world-class steel pipes, pipe coating application, supply of coated pipes, fabrication of pipe/metals, provision of specialty protective paints/coatings, engineering design and energy training solutions.

By expanding its footprint in the global energy sector and forging strategic partnerships, the company aims to drive innovation, sustainability, and technological advancement, ensuring long-term value creation for the industry and its stakeholders.

Group Managing Director of the company, Ewanehi, had stated in a media interview that the company would continue to pioneer new technological innovations.

Ewanehi added that his company’s commitment to technological innovations stems from a deeply rooted belief that the future of the global oil and gas industry hinges on the industry’s ability to adapt, evolve, and integrate advanced solutions.

“This focus is not merely about staying ahead of the curve; it’s about harnessing technology to solve real-world challenges that directly affect our industry, our clients, and the communities we serve.

“First and foremost, technology enables us to enhance the safety and reliability of our operations. The oil and gas industry has always been high-risk, with significant challenges related to safety, equipment integrity, and environmental impact,” he said.

Ewanehi stated that the company adopted cutting-edge technologies that not only safeguard the well-being of its employees and contractors but also mitigate environmental risks.

“At various levels of operations, these technologies have allowed us to anticipate and address issues before they escalate, significantly reducing downtime and preventing accidents,” he said.

He said the company also focuses on technology to optimise efficiency and reduce costs.

According to him, the margins in the oil and gas sector are often thin, leading to the pressure to run cost-effective operations.

“By leveraging automation, data analytics, and cloud-based systems, we are able to streamline operations, enhance supply chain management, and maximize asset utilisation. Technologies like robotics allow us to conduct operations more quickly, more accurately, and at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional methods. “These efficiencies translate into both cost savings for us and enhanced value for our clients,” he said.

Nigerian Exhibition Pavilion

Meanwhile, the formal opening of the Nigerian Exhibition Pavilion at the NRG Park, Houston, Texas, at the ongoing OTC will hold today at 11am, while luncheon and panel session will hold tomorrow, Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at Wyndham (formerly Crowne Plaza Hotel), 8686 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77054, with the theme: “Harnessing Nigeria’s Gas Potential for Domestic Utilization and Global Export Market.”

Also, tomorrow, there will be an Africa Energy Forum at OTC Venue NRG Room 300 from 2pm to 4. 30pm with the theme: “Future of Energy Transformation in Africa: Clean Energy and Business Sustainability.”

Nigerian Oil Industry Awards Dinner and Cocktail will hold also at 6.30pm tomorrow at GSH Event Centre 9550 West Bellfort Avenue, Houston, TX 77031.

It will be a great opportunity for participants to network and socialise with international business partners.

The event will also provide the opportunity to promote African culture, artists, and entertainers.

There will be a session on African Content Collaboration on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Wyndham (formerly Crowne Plaza Hotel), 8686 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77054, from 11.am – 1.30pm, with the theme: Local Content Development and Partnerships for Africa’s Energy Sustainability.

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, there will be a networking golf event at 11am, with a Golf tournament scheduled to take place at Quail Valley Golf Course, 2880 La Quinta Drive.

.Balogun, a global oil and gas industry analyst, writes from Houston, Texas, USA

