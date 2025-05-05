  • Monday, 5th May, 2025

Flying Eagles, Morocco’s Lion Cubs in Drab Stalemate 

Sport | 2 hours ago

The expected fireworks and entertainment were nowhere to be seen as Nigeria and Morocco settled for a drab stalemate in their second match of the CAF U20 Cup of Nations in Cairo on Sunday.

Midfielder Divine Oliseh’s first-half effort was the only notable opportunity created by the seven-time champions on the night, and they must now fight for a win against Kenya’s Rising Stars on Wednesday evening to be certain of a place in the quarter finals.

The draw took both teams to four points, but the Lion Cubs take the first position as a result of having scored more goals – they defeated Kenya 3-2 in an explosive game on Thursday night.

Second-placed Nigeria will square up to the bottom-placed Kenyans while the two North African teams try each other for size as group B’s attrition winds up on Wednesday.

Tunisia, who lost 0-1 to Nigeria on the opening day of group B, trounced Kenya 3-1 in the first match of the day at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium, to stay in the third position with three points. Kenya’s Rising Stars remain pointless.    

