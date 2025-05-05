Firm Unveils Academy to Boost Nigeria’s $1.2bn Beverage Industry

Finwerd Flavours and Fragrances has unveiled a beverage academy in its effort to drive more investment into Nigeria’s $1.2 billion beverage industry.

The Managing Director, Finwerd Flavours and Fragrances, West Africa, Steven Kabuito, at the unveiling of Finwerd Beverage Academy in Lagos, said Nigeria and Africa hold immense potential to lead the future of beverage innovation, reaffirming the company’s commitment to unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s beverage sector.

Through the Finwerd Beverage Academy, we are not just transferring expertise; we are investing in local talents, sharing global best practices, and building lasting partnerships with market players. This journey is not one we walk alone; it is a handshake of collaboration, innovation, and shared ambition. Together, we are shaping a vibrant, competitive, and proudly African beverage industry,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commercial Director, West Africa, Kingsley Udoakpan, said the beverage market is growing tremendously in West Africa because of the youthful population.

According to him, the youthful population is the driving force behind many companies in the beverage space are constantly reinventing themselves by giving the market something unique in the beverage industry.

“So for that reason, it’s important that we support these companies to launch the right product that is fitting with the customer’s taste needs,” he said.

On his part, the former Director of Laboratory Services, NAFDAC, Charles Nwachukwu, said the whole essence of the programme is to use the Academy come up with new innovation, where they can assist people to formulate and develop products, and then, more more importantly, flavored products that could be easily valuable for human consumption.

Nwachukwu said most manufacturers comply with this level of regulations from both NAFDAC and Standards Organization of Nigeriam while also advising unscrupulous individuals to stop cutting corners to produce products that are not fit for consumption.