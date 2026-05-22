Johnnie Walker Unveils The Vault Collection

Johnnie Walker Friday marks the completion of its 65-bottle national tribute with the release of 55 bottles from its premium ultra-exclusive Johnnie Walker Vault collection. This allocation is an open invitation for connoisseurs to acquire the bespoke blend created by Master Blender Dr Emma Walker, to commemorate Nigeria’s 65 years of independence with whisky from the same year the nation was born.

The ultra-rare Blended Scotch Whisky, part of The Vault’s Art of Time and Spirit collection, draws from six ghost distilleries that were operational in 1960: Brora, Glenury Royal, Convalmore, Caledonian, Carsebridge, and Port Dundas. Walker created this bespoke blend as a tribute to heritage, progress, and the spirit of celebration that defines exceptional craft.

The rarity of this collection is unparalleled. Each bottle is uniquely crafted as a collector’s item, one of one, and clad in bespoke Aso-Oke fabric, ensuring no two pieces are identical. The ghost whisky stock selected for this blend can never be repeated, making it the ideal gift to honour legacies and celebrate iconic occasions.

“Nigeria represents one of the most sophisticated spirits markets in Africa, with a collector and connoisseur base that understands provenance and rarity at the highest level,” said Joan Odafe-Ejumedia, Marketing Manager, Reserve Scotch, Diageo South, West & Central Africa. “This release honours that relationship. It also honours Nigeria’s incredible journey with a blend that is as rare and dynamic as the nation itself. We’ve unlocked the Johnnie Walker Vault for connoisseurs who recognise this collection as a gift, reserved to celebrate moments that happen once in a lifetime. That’s ‘Keep Walking’ in its truest form”.

The whisky reveals salt and toasted spices on the nose, opening to raisins and apricot, while the palate delivers Madeira syrup sweetness and moist fruit with a subtle Highland smoke. It is a profile that captures how Scotch was made in 1960, an era of sherry cask maturation that shaped some of the most coveted whiskies ever produced.

The Vault collection is designed to honour both time and spirit, the time invested in perfecting craft, and the spirit of a people who celebrate progress, prestige, and legacy. Introduced as a unique expression, this blend has established itself as the definitive choice for connoisseurs and discerning buyers seeking gifts that rise to the occasion.

This collection is available by invitation only for a select group of connoisseurs, further cementing its status as an unparalleled collectable and luxury product.