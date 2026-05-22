Kwara Speaker, Danladi-Saliu, Emerges APC Governorship Candidate

Mr Yakubu Danladi-Saliu has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Kwara ahead of the 2027 election.

The Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, announced the result on Friday in Ilorin.

Obanikoro said Danladi-Saliu secured 94,990 votes to defeat nine other aspirants in the contest.

According to him, Amb. Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki came second with 41,700 votes, while Olufemi Sanni polled 5,519 votes.

Dr Yahaya Oloriegbe scored 3,920 votes, while Mohammed Bergore (SAN) secured 3,411 votes.

Mohammed Bio polled 1,122 votes, Dr Alabi Oluwatoyin got 1,099 votes, while Bashiru Bolarinwa secured 22,118 votes.

Prof. Abubakar Suleiman scored 1,722 votes, while Prof. Wale Suleiman polled 2,434 votes.

Obanikoro said the primary, postponed earlier for logistical reasons, witnessed a peaceful turnout by party members across the state.

“In spite of the inconveniences experienced yesterday, members came out today in large numbers to peacefully participate in the exercise.

“This has demonstrated the unity, perseverance and strength of our great party,” Obanikoro added.

He said there was no loser in the contest, describing all aspirants as members of one political family.

“I hereby certify that Mr Yakubu Danladi-Saliu, having satisfied APC requirements and scored the highest votes, is declared winner,” Obanikoro said.

The Kwara APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, praised members for their orderly conduct during the exercise.

Fagbemi described the successful primary as proof of the party’s readiness for the 2027 general elections. (NAN)