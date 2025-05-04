I’m Ready to Give Account of Myself, Says Mele Kyari

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Erstwhile Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, yesterday declared that he was ready to give the account of himself as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) continued with its probe of sacked officials of the national oil company.

Kyari, who was at the helm of affairs at the NNPC between 2019 and 2025, before he was removed on April 2 by President Bola Tinubu, in a post on his X handle, maintained that he served the country with the fear of God.

Earlier, THISDAY learnt that the EFCC had begun investigation into the alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of funds by Kyari and a former Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr Umar Ajiya, as well as 12 others.

Apart from the duo, the anti-graft agency had also extended its dragnet to other NNPC officials that headed or were at various times involved in the rehabilitation of the government-owned refineries, which gulped nearly $3 billion.

A former Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Abubakar Lawal Yar’Adua; recently dismissed Managing Director of the Port Harcourt refinery, Ibrahim Onoja as well as a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) and the Warri refinery, Babatunde Bakare and Dikko Ahmed, ex-Head of the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries are also under the EFCC radar.

A document seen by THISDAY at the weekend further showed that aside from the aforementioned officials, the EFCC had also requested information on former Group Executive Director and CFO at the NNPC, Isiaka Abdulrazaq; one Ademoye Adeniji Jelili; Mustapha Magaji Sugungun, a former Kaduna refinery Managing Director; one Kayode Olusegun Adetokunbo; one Efiok Michael Akpan and another former head of the Warri refinery, Jimoh Olasunkanmi.

Also, on the list of those whose information the EFCC requested from the current leadership of the NNPC were: One Bello Kankaya as well as a Manager, Audit, at the NNPC, Desmond Inyamah.

THISDAY had also reported the sack of the Chief Health Safety and Environment (HSE) Officer of the national oil company, Mr Bala Wunti; and the Chief Compliance Officer, Lawal Sade, among 200 others.

Senior members of President Bola Tinubu-led administration were also said to be pushing strongly for the sacked officials to be tried if found by the EFCC to have committed any infraction.

They were said to have been miffed by the mismanagement of the country’s commonwealth, especially in the last few years.

But in an apparent response to the media reports, Kyari hinted that he had been taking a rest since the dissolution of the NNPC board, noting that he would be willing to answer questions on his service at the company at any time.

“I served not only my country but also God. I am happy to account for my stewardship. Over the past few days and in particular in the past two hours, I have been inundated with calls from concerned family and friends over claims by an online newspaper that I was in the custody of the EFCC.

“This is clear mischief and a calculated attempt by the newspaper and its sponsors to achieve a desired outcome, which only they know. At present, I am taking a well-deserved rest after the dissolution of the management and board of the NNPCL, of which I was the Group Chief Executive.

“It should be stated that having served the NNPC and the NNPCL for 34 years, and 17 of those in management roles and especially the last 5 years and 9 months, I had little time for leave of even two weeks. So, I am thankful for the opportunity to serve under their Excellencies Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I must emphasise that I served with the fear of God knowing fully well as a Muslim that if I do not account before man, I will account before Allah, and that I am better off accounting to the institutions of man. Therefore, having served in public capacity, I am willing and happy to account for my stewardship in this world,” the former GCEO wrote.

However, he explained that the resort to what he described as ‘disinformation’ does not serve anyone’s purpose, including the NNPC and the country in general.

According to him, it has the potential to send the wrong signals to investors and the international community.

Kyari urged the media to be circumspect and avoid being ‘stampeded’ into misleading the public on unverified stories or matters that are subject of further validation by relevant organisations.