Dune London Brings Effortless Luxury to Lekki’s Fashion Scene

Iyke Bede





Last weekend, Dune London made itself at home with the opening of its latest store at Purple Mall, Lekki, Lagos, adding to its existing presence in Nigeria. The British footwear brand, known for balancing style with comfort, now counts four locations in Nigeria — with others in Ikeja, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

The brand, known for its mix of fashion-focused and classic footwear, entered the Nigerian market through SmartMark Limited, a retail company that handles several international brands including Aldo, Levi’s, and Clarks in Nigeria.

SmartMark CEO, Mr. John Onyeguzoro says the Lekki store is part of its continued push to reach a wider customer base seeking affordable luxury fashion pieces in Nigeria’s fashion-conscious urban hubs.

“We’ve identified the key cities in Africa. What motivates us to be in these places is the clientele that aligns with our brand vision — cities where the demographics suit what we offer and the positioning of the brand for access.”

He continued: “Partnering with Dune is important because it’s now a global estate. Nigerians are well-travelled, and for us, those kinds of widely known global brands are the ones we resonate with, and our customers also resonate with the brand. For us, it’s about quality,” Onyeguzoro concluded.

Founded in 1992 by Daniel Rubin, Dune London was built on the idea of making well-designed, quality shoes available at accessible prices. Rubin, whose grandfather migrated from Russia to the UK in 1895 and worked as a shoemaker, brought that heritage into what would become a globally recognised brand. Today, Dune’s product line spans shoes and accessories for men, women, and children.

The new Lekki outlet caters to a wide range of shoppers, from trend-driven buyers to long-time loyalists of the brand. According to SmartMark, Nigerian consumers continue to show demand for premium fashion that balances comfort and style.

Among the guests at the launch were media influencer and longtime fan of the brand Kiekie and TV host and fashion personality Denrele Edun, who praised the brand’s “attention to detail and edge.”

“It is a brand that not only resonates with us but, aside from that, we can factor in its affordability. There is also a relatability to it,” Edun noted.

Plans are in motion to expand the brand’s footprint across the country before the end of the year.