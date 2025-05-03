Nancy Isime: I’m Fulfilled Living My Purpose Every Day, Touching Lives

Last Easter, Nancy Isime was among the star-studded cast at a film premiere. Incidentally, a week later, the delectable actress, TV host, and model lit up the stage as the first solo female host of a music award ceremony. Nancy has worked her way up as one of the most sought-after celebrities in the industry. She discussed her career path with Ferdinand Ekechukwu. Excerpts;

Y

ou have done so well as a TV host and then as an actress within a space of time, were these deliberately what you set out to be? What was your career dream job?

It wasn’t deliberate. I always wanted to work nine to five and just be in the corporate world somewhere. At one point, I wanted to be a social worker, at another, a pilot, a geologist, surgeon, even. But I feel like the career path that I’m on right now is my destiny. I just had to watch it unravel. And I’m beyond thankful to God for bringing me on this path because I’m truly fulfilled and living my purpose every single day and its touching lives and it’s impacting so many people around the world. I’m beyond happy to be on this path.

You have had a path with pageantry to fashion shoots and to commercial modeling. In what ways did those prepare you for life on screen?

Definitely, pageantry and modeling are as challenging as acting. It involves going through an audition phase and getting chosen before finally making it in the industry. It helps me have a resilient mind. It taught me that I have to work for everything because even as a model, you have to audition for every single job you get. So doing that and coming into the acting industry, nothing was really different for me. I’m very thankful for my modeling and pageantry days. Pageantry was fun. I made first runner and second runner ups and even won.

What determines the script you accept?

Well, the story. I understand that it could look like the same story but with a difference here and there but I’m always interested in what the story is driving at.

So, which of your numerous roles do you consider your best, worst so far?

No worse. Only the best, and every role I’ve played has been a blessing one way or the other. Nothing screams best or worst. I feel like every opportunity I get as an actor to play someone else’s life or someone else’s story is definitely in my best category.

We understand that talent is important to a successful acting career; in Nollywood, it seems there is emphasis on physical appearance. What do you think?

I don’t think there’s emphasis on that. There’s a look for every role. And that’s nobody but the viewers’ fault. But I don’t think there’s a specific attention paid to looks. Maybe people just tend to be more attracted to fine boys, and fine girls. But I think more attention is paid to the talent.

Was there someone that you looked up to as a role model?

I honestly didn’t have a role model until much later, but my very first role model that I can remember was my mum. I loved her so much, but she died when I was five. I’d read her books and diaries, and I could tell she was a good person. And then I met my aunt, who was such a kind woman. She was the first person apart from my mum who taught me kindness. She was my second role model. However, career-wise, it has to be Oprah – Oprah and Beyonce. I just love their work ethic and how dedicated they are. Of course, in Nigeria are resilient Mo Abudu, and Funke Akindele. I could go on and on but these women are top on my list.

What’s a typical day like for you?

A typical day for me is: wake up, meditate, pray, workout, go to work, whatever work that is for the day: either hosting or acting; do some executive/producer work on my show, the Nancy Isime Show. Then return home, meditate some more, get on my phone and get the day’s work over with, then sleep.