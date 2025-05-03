For Benjamin Kalu, It’s Promises Made, Promises Kept

By Udora Orizu

South African politician, Mangosuthu Buthelezi once said, “Others may make you promises, once again, and then election after election not deliver. We will not do this.”

The above statement resonates with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who since he was elected into the parliament in 2019 by his constituents and assumed office as the Deputy Speaker in 2023 has been bringing the dividends of democracy to his people in Bende Federal Constituency and the nation at large.

World over, a well-known common practice across the political gamut is overpromising by politicians. Every election season, most make promises they can’t or won’t deliver.

It’s so bad that there’s this general misconception that, “Politicians are all the same. They promise reforms then reform their promises.”

Since the return of democratic rule in Nigeria in 1999, elections have been conducted into various elective offices, giving politicians an opportunity to bond with the electorate. During this period politicians make promises, and while some don’t fulfill those promises, others are seen as consistently fulfilling their pledges, and Benjamin Okezie Kalu belongs to the latter.

For those who follow Kalu’s political trajectory, they can attest that he genuinely cares for his people and any promise he makes is not out of desperation to garner votes, but to ensure the well-being of his constituents and enhance the quality of life for residents in the areas.

While there’s a general assumption that the masses get the “toilet roll treatment (use and discard)”, from some people they elected, it’s never the case with Utabiri Bende as he’s fondly called.

Kalu often engages and interacts one on one with his constituents, seeking to know their needs and ensuring they are all met. He asks questions to find out what they are lacking and whatever issue they present to him, he ensures that people and resources needed are put in place immediately to resolve that.

Just recently, the Deputy Speaker travelled to his Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State to commission several school buildings, roads, boreholes and other development projects he facilitated.

One of the largest in the country, the constituency has 13 electoral wards and the commissioning which commenced last week saw Kalu visiting 3 Wards of Bende town, the headquarters of the constituency which also serves as the local government headquarters of the Bende; Itumbauzo as well as Uzuakoli Wards.

The projects included block of classrooms, offices, roads and boreholes.

Day 1, the commissioned projects were the reconstruction of 3 classrooms block with 2 offices at Okopedi Community Primary School in Itumbauzo ward; construction of 3 classrooms block with an office at Etitiulo Primary, Bende; reconstruction of 3 classrooms block with 2 offices at Bende Secondary Grammar School; reconstruction of 4 classrooms block with 2 offices at Central School, Bende and reconstruction of 3 classrooms block with 2 offices at the same Central School, Bende; reconstruction of 3 classrooms block with 2 offices at Community Primary School, Bende, all in Bende Ward.

Similarly, on roads infrastructure, the projects commissioned were 2 kilometer, Ndiokorieukwu road; one kilometer Bende market-Amaogwu-Agbomiri ring road and 800 meters Okputong-Ndiekeugo road, all in Bende Ward.

In Uzuakoli Ward, the Deputy Speaker also commissioned the newly constructed 6 classrooms block with 2 offices and conveniences at Uzuakoli Boys Secondary School and reconstruction of 4 classrooms block at LG Amamba/Agbozu Primary School.

On road projects, Kalu also commissioned the construction of 1km Okwu-Amuhie road, 2km Ihemba road in Uzuakoli Ward and solar-powered industrial borehole at Amamba, all in Uzuakoli Ward.

Without rest or break, he commissioned more projects the following days, they include: brand new well equipped hospital, with emergency ambulance in Amaekpu Item, 2 kilometers Okoko Item Ugwueke road, 6 class room blocks with 2 offices in Abanta primary school, 3 class room blocks in LG Okoko Item primary school, 3 class room blocks in Umunnato primary school, 2 class room blocks in Amaekpu primary school, 2 kilometers Amaokwe -Akanu Item road, 3 class room blocks in Akanu Item primary school.

Others are, six classroom block- Onu ibina primary school, Uche Ebiri Hall, three class room block – Amato primary school Amaiyi Igbere, Obuofia Ameke-Iseke junction road, Ozuitem central school Ekpukwa, Enemba primary school, Mba Ozuitem, Ihie Mba water project Ozuitem, commissioning of a Classroom Block and road at Amankalu.

Speaking at the events, Kalu told his constituents that the projects were made possible by the support of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led federal government which made the funds available.

He said that the commissioned projects will have a significant impact on the residents of the various wards.

The Deputy Speaker added that the new classrooms and offices will provide a conducive learning environment for students, while the roads will improve accessibility and facilitate economic activities.

Kalu also called for continued support for President Tinubu, assuring the people of more democracy dividends.

He said “Education got me where I am today. If I didn’t go to school, I won’t have the opportunity to be standing before you. Education is important. That’s why I want the next generation to also go to school. I want them to be comfortable while in class. We must do everything possible to help people in rural areas to go to school. President Bola Tinubu is trying. He has pumped in a lot of money into education, the highest since the creation of Nigeria. I want you to continue to support this government that has done and still doing so much for Ndi Igbo and Nigerians in general”.

The residents of the areas in their gleefully expressed gratitude to the Deputy Speaker for the projects, describing them as a game-changer for the communities.

As a leader who listens to the plight of his people, Kalu in a bid to make immigration services more accessible, especially in a location like Bende, built NIS office.

Speaking when he received a delegation from the agency, he expressed optimism that when it becomes operational, it would reduce travel distances and costs for residents seeking to access immigration services.

The Deputy Speaker said, “Our idea was to have a passport office there to reduce the work at the center especially when there was that fire incident that affected your operations. From Bende you have Arochukwu Ohafia, Itumbuzo, there’s enough population from there to service that particular centre.

“We fought for the job to be done but I was surprised it was abandoned, nobody showed much interest to occupy it. I tried to escalate it before your previous Permanent Secretary and Ministry of Interior, I didn’t see the kind of force I expected to activate that place. I have not been there recently but I heard it’s going bad because it’s not being used.

“You’re requesting for my intervention in the following areas, fixing of existing cracks, sinking of water borehole to provide the complex with water, Provision of generator. All these will be sorted, we will provide them. It’s approved. It’s your workers day celebration gift. But promise me that once it’s done, you will activate it. If you need anything from the minister please let me know he’s my good friend. Let’s handle this one immediately. It hurts me whenever I pass through there and the place is like that. I want you to make good use of that place.”

The delegation thanked him for his thoughtfulness and benevolence, saying that once the structure becomes operational it will save the residents a lot of stress.

“We want to appreciate you, we see the great work you’re doing, we really appreciate you for your duty of care over immigration officers in Abia command. During the Yuletide period, you sent us items, we are very grateful. Beside that I was touched by the land you donated to Nigeria immigration service at Bende. You didn’t only donate the land, you raised a building there for us in 2021.

“When I got there I felt touched, if you could be benevolent to give us this structure, why did they abandon it and the building is now dilapidating. I put a call to you that we want it rehabilitated so that we can take possession of that place, you said no problem. Later you directed your SA to draw my attention to how it can be fixed. You already did, brought some contractors. We are proud of you, what you’ve done for us no one has done it. If that structure becomes operational, it will take care of about four local governments Arochukwu, Ohafia, Bende and one other. Immigration presence will be there instead of them coming to Umuahia.”

Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the peoples representative understands that there’s no greater fraud than a promise not kept.

He genuinely cares about his people and has proven that you don’t have to lie or make promises you can’t keep.

*Orizu is media aide to the Deputy Speaker