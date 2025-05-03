Ethiopian Airlines to Boost Tourism into Nigeria 

Charles Ajunwa

The newly appointed Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, Mrs. Firiehiwot Mekonnen, has said the airline will intensify its efforts to promote tourism to and from Nigeria.

With Nigeria fast emerging as Africa’s leading hub for entertainment and cultural events, Mekonnen said Ethiopian Airlines would support this growing momentum.

“Ethiopian Airlines is a connector of African trade and tourism. We are committed to driving more tourism into Nigeria from around the world and also encouraging Nigerians to explore Ethiopia and other parts of Africa,” she said.



Ethiopian Airlines has consistently supported major Nigerian cultural events, including Carnival Calabar, offering discounted fares and seamless travel options.

“We’ll also ensure that ‘Detty December’ is even more accessible for Nigerians,” Mekonnen added.

She emphasised Nigeria’s untapped tourism potential, highlighting the country’s rich culture, natural beauty, and diverse attractions that deserve global attention.



Renowned for their love of travel, Nigerians have long benefitted from Ethiopian Airlines’ extensive global reach. The airline has proudly served Nigeria since 1960, operating its most modern fleet on Nigerian routes.

As the largest airline in Africa, Ethiopian Airlines connects over 60 African cities to its expansive global network, playing a key role in facilitating trade and tourism across the continent.

Mekonnen brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Most recently, she served as the head of ET Holidays, overseeing all travel and tour packages under Ethiopian Airlines. Her career also includes leadership roles in Europe and Nigeria, where she previously served as the General Manager in Lagos and as TSM for the Abuja station. Her deep expertise in travel, tourism, and airline management will further strengthen Ethiopian Airlines’ presence and impact in Nigeria.