Epic Drama ‘Adunni Ogidan Bírin’ Premiered

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Award-winning actress and filmmaker, Funmi Ogidan-Bello, recently hosted the premiere of her new film ‘Adunni Ogidan Bírin’ at the Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island, Lagos. The premiere event attracted iconic figures, celebrity guests, the cast and crew, with a live traditional music performance adding glamour to the occasion. From the captivating cultural performances and appearances by top Nollywood veterans, such as Saidi Balogun, Patrick Doyle, Afeez Oyetoro, Odunlade Adekola, Lateef Adedimeji, Sola Kosoko, and Nancy Isime, the event made an impression on all who were excited to witness the screening – in two separate halls!

The presence of prominent Nigerian artist, Nike Davies-Okundaye was awe-inspiring, alongside other personalities who graced the occasion. It was a celebration of storytelling, culture, fashion and star power. As the curtain call, echoes of applause and excitement filled the hall, signaling another remarkable moment in Nigerian theatre with the premiere.

Beyond the excitement, it marks a significant milestone in Nollywood for its thought-provoking and well-scripted piece of contemporary epic drama. Owing to its delivery in both Yoruba and English, this film blends powerful storytelling with cultural depth. The film in its opening scenes establishes the plot, such that grips the audience with anticipation.

The title follows the story of Adunni (Funmi Ogidan-Bello), a courageous woman-fighter who finds herself trapped in a land oppressed by a ruthless King. Fearless and fuelled by an unyielding desire to free her people, she rises up to lead a fight and challenge a system built on fear and corruption and restore justice to her community.

Set in Agbajo, a fictional representation of pre-independence society, cocoa crops provide mainstay and livelihood. But instead of being a blessing, it turns out a curse as the people are left to struggle in tears and blood to redeem their natural endowment from a tyrant Kabiesi and his cronies – a district officer, his council of chiefs and loyalists.

Already, unrest is brewing. The villagers and the farmers have gathered. “District officer, my people stand on the brink of losing their livelihood,” an enraged Adunni proclaims in a scene. “Cocoa is our lifeline, our daily bread. Yet we are treated like criminals, slaves, thrown into government farms…”

Playing up their grievances with a chant, an exchange ensued leaving the scene tensed. The protest song continues. Meanwhile, the oloyes want Adunni restricted forcefully. Her overwhelming influence matters. But the district officer, admitting her rights, is mindful of the implication. So a diplomatic approach is sorted to avoid unrest.

Sustained by their complaints, which Adunni projects, their position is clear. They demand justice. “D.O let me explain to you the pains of these farmers and what their song means,” she said. “The farmer that plants the cocoa must reap the cocoa. While reaping it, they expect to make money from it. But that is not the case at the moment. What do we do about that?”

Supported by two other women, Romoke (Nancy Isime), Abegbe (Sola Kosoko), Adunni stands protest against a regime steeped in corruption and tyranny. The protest broke out when Yewande (Iyabo Ojo), in an act of self-defense, after being arrested carrying the produce, fatally shoots a policeman attempting to rape her.

Her swift incarceration sparks outrage, and her fiancé, Olawale (Lateef Adedimeji), becomes a fugitive, determined to rescue the woman he loves. As Olawale’s escape efforts are thwarted, tragedy strikes when Ogungbenro (Afeez Oyetoro) fires a fatal shot, further entrenching the tyrannical rule of the King (Patrick Doyle) and the district officer.

Caught between her loyalty to the cause and her love for her slain husband, whose corpse was seized, Romoke faces a harrowing choice alongside her friends. With the fate of their people and families hanging in the balance, they must decide how far they are willing to go to challenge the tyranny that threatens to consume them all.

It’s an interesting story reminiscent of the good-old cinema era, exploring sub-themes of trust, betrayal and love. ‘Adunni Ogidan Bírin’ weaves emotion and feminine power which made it more engaging. The film truly challenges the audience to look beyond the nostalgia elicited. It is packed with powerful performances, evocative settings and detailed cinematography that made it richer.

Directed by Yemi Amodu, and produced by Funmi Ogidan-Bello, the highly anticipated film is showing in cinemas nationwide, featuring a star-studded cast, including Adebayo Salami, Tina Mba, Muyiwa Ademola, Jide Kosoko, Muyiwa Adegoke, Keppy Ekpenyong, Allwell Ademola, among other performers.