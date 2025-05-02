Renee5Star Autos CEO  Victorious after 3-Year Fight against False Accusations

Mary Nnah

A Nigerian businesswoman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Renee5Star Autos, Adesuwa Renee Ogiozee, has been cleared of all charges after a three-year investigation into a $560,000 romance scam allegedly masterminded by one of her customers, Joseph Olawuyi Olaosebikan.

The development has brought relief to the business community and vindication of Ogiozee, who had maintained her innocence throughout the ordeal.

For now, Ogiozee is basking in the euphoria of her vindication, knowing that her innocence has been recognised by the authorities.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos via zoom recently, Ogiozee said troubles began when Olaosebikan, who had purchased a vehicle from her company, was accused of scamming a victim out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Despite her protests of innocence, Ogiozee faced federal investigations, had her passports and properties seized, and suffered significant damage to her reputation.

The investigation, which spanned several years, was a grueling experience for Ogiozee, who had to endure the uncertainty and stigma of being accused of a crime she did not commit. However, she remained steadfast, cooperating fully with the authorities and providing evidence to prove her innocence.

After a thorough investigation, the FBI and courts confirmed that Ogiozee had no involvement in Olaosebikan’s alleged crimes, and all charges against her were dismissed. The court’s decision was a significant victory for Ogiozee, who had fought tirelessly to clear her name.

The businesswoman has vowed to pursue legal action against blogs that spread false information about her and is seeking the return of her seized assets.

“This is a victory not just for me, but for all those who have been wrongly accused and persecuted,” Ogiozee said.

“I hope that my experience will serve as a lesson to those who would seek to tarnish the reputations of innocent people,” she added.

The case has highlighted the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and business leaders in Nigeria and beyond, and serves as a proof to the importance of perseverance and determination in the face of injustice.

As Ogiozee looks to the future, she remains committed to her business and her customers, refusing to let the ordeal define her.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, friends, and colleagues, who stood by me throughout this ordeal. I will continue to fight for justice and ensure that those who have wronged me are held accountable.”

The case has also raised questions about the need for greater protection for entrepreneurs and business leaders who are vulnerable to false accusations and malicious prosecution.