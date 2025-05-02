NANTA Set to Train Executives in Gambia

Barely a few weeks after its successful 49th non-elective Annual General Meeting in Lagos, the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and its members across Nigeria, will head out to Banjul, Gambia for critical training on travel trade and refresher courses on other related concerns from May 25, 2025.

President of NANTA, Mr. YinkaFolami, who is leading the team, stated during the Lagos confab that the members of the association must take advantage of training opportunities and exposure to help them navigate through the ever demanding and dynamic nature of travel trade business and related concerns not just as expected of serious trade professionals but also to generate other streams of income to keep ahead of competition.

“Our Banjul training expedition is not a jamboree but our strategic growth plan for our members, which began two years ago and given breath by our immediate past president, Mrs.Susan Akporiaye who inaugurated the first training exposure with university of Johannesburg in collaboration with South Africa Tourism and Ghana Tour Operators Association. So, the Banjul training exposure is to deepen that process, open doors of many untapped opportunities for our members, particularly on the various value chain of intra Africa travel and tourism which again, NANTA headlined in recent times,” he said.

Folami whose leadership took NANTA back to the protective umbrella of United Federation of Travel Agencies Association (UTTARA), the global industry trade body, stressed that NANTA members must engage in continuous training and retraining expectations as key pillar of their survival and growth, adding that the association has never considered acts of frivolities and wasteful lifestyle as part of its strategic growth development plan and would always take steps that would benefit the rank and file of the association.