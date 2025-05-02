Miele Unveils State-of-the-Art Experience Centre in Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator

In commemoration of its 125th anniversary, Renowned German manufacturer of premium domestic appliances, Miele, recently inaugurated its newly renovated Experience Centre in Lagos, marking a significant step in its global expansion and sustainability strategy, tailored to the needs of Nigeria’s discerning design and lifestyle community.

The centre, located in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, showcases the brand’s latest innovations, including state-of-the-art cooking, refrigeration, and laundry systems.

The centre offers immersive experiences, live cooking demonstrations, and expert guidance, allowing customers to explore Miele’s pioneering technologies and make informed choices for their homes and lifestyles.

The ceremony brought together key stakeholders, including business partners, designers, architects, industry thought leaders, and valued clients. The event featured live cooking sessions, product demonstrations, and exclusive showcases of Miele’s 125th-anniversary products.

According to a statement from the company, “The centre will showcase Miele’s latest innovations, including the state-of-the-art Generation 7000 cooking line, MasterCool refrigeration, and W1 and T1 laundry systems. Customers can also experience live cooking with Miele appliances, events, Miele’s renowned Triflex vacuum series and exclusive 125th-anniversary products, such as the Matte Black Countertop Coffee Machine.

“The event commenced with an exclusive press parley, unveiling Miele’s rich heritage and its impact in Nigeria for the first time. This session offered the media a deeper understanding of the brand’s pioneering technology and sustainability initiatives. This was followed by a live baking session by Chef Dera Anazodo, Executive Chef and partner at Jaya Cravings, specialising in world fusion food from the International Culinary Centre, New York.

“The first day concluded with an intimate and immersive culinary showcase by celebrity and valued Miele Chef partners; Chef Tilewa Odedina, a Le Cordon Bleu-trained Chef, nutrition-focused culinary entrepreneur, and the head of Culinary and Restaurants at FoodCourt Nigeria and Chef Soliat, a seasoned nutritionist and the founder of Nulas Kitchen.

“The event was graced by notable personalities such as Sisi Yemmie, Chef Cupid, Anjola Awosika, Ify Mogekwu, Fasanmi Afolabi, Evelyn Edumoh and Gbemi Giwa. The evening, marked by elegance, sophistication, and a seamless fusion of luxury and culinary artistry, perfectly embodied Miele’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

“The second day welcomed trade partners, designers, architects, and clients for an exclusive reception featuring a live cooking session by Chef Rahila Lawore, a chef, entrepreneur, restaurateur, Founder of Rahila & Co and Co-Founder of Canvas Concept Space,” it stated.