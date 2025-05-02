  • Friday, 2nd May, 2025

Bamise: BRT Driver Sentenced to Death for Murder of Bamise

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Wale Igbintade

The Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square has sentenced Andrew Nice Ominikoron, a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, to death by hanging for the murder of 22-year-old Oluwabamise Ayanwola and the sexual assault of two other women.

Justice Sherifat Sonaike, delivering the judgment, found Ominikoron guilty on multiple counts including murder, rape, and sexual assault, following a high-profile trial that has gripped national attention since 2022.

“For the death of Oluwabamise Ayanwola, you shall be hanged by the neck until you are dead. May God have mercy on your soul,” the judge declared.

Ominikoron was arraigned in March 2022 on a five-count charge filed by the Lagos State Government, comprising one count of murder, two counts of rape, and two counts of conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty.

However, the court found overwhelming evidence linking him to the brutal killing of Bamise, who went missing on February 26, 2022, after boarding a BRT bus he was driving from the Chevron Bus Stop along the Lekki-Ajah expressway. Her body was discovered days later, sparking public outrage, protests, and widespread calls for justice.

In addition to Bamise’s case, the prosecution presented evidence that Ominikoron had sexually assaulted Dr. Anosike Victoria and raped another victim, Maryland Ojiezelu, under similar circumstances.

The trial featured testimonies from survivors, law enforcement officers, medical experts, and forensic analysts. The prosecution also tendered physical and documentary evidence, including CCTV footage, call records, and medical reports.

Justice Sonaike described the evidence as “credible, consistent, and compelling,” and concluded that Ominikoron had exploited his position as a BRT driver to target unsuspecting female passengers.

Bamise’s murder ignited national concern about the safety of public transportation in Lagos and exposed gaps in the BRT network’s security systems.

The verdict is seen as a landmark ruling in Nigeria’s fight against gender-based violence and a strong message to offenders. Ominikoron now awaits execution, as rights advocates and the public hail the judgment as a victory for justice and a step toward safer public spaces for women.

