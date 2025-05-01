Yellow Card Releases Free eBook to Unlock Business Growth

Yellow Card, Africa’s leading regulated stablecoin payments provider, has released a comprehensive new eBook titled: ‘Unlock the Future of Business Expansion with Payment APIs’.

The free resource aims to empower businesses across Nigeria and the continent with the insights they need to scale in today’s fast-evolving, digital-first economy.

Speaking about the initiative, Director of Partnerships at Yellow Card, Sean van Kerckhoven, explained the motivation behind the eBook, saying: “At Yellow Card, we believe that knowledge should never be gatekept. By releasing this eBook, we’re not just showcasing the power of payment APIs—we’re opening up access to practical tools and frameworks that can help African businesses grow. Whether you’re a fintech, ecommerce player, or traditional enterprise, this is about unlocking your potential in an interconnected economy.”

The guide includes real-world use cases and best practices for integrating APIs, offering readers a practical roadmap to navigating Africa’s diverse regulatory environments and currency complexities. It also emphasises the growing role of crypto-powered payments in facilitating faster, cheaper, and more transparent transactions.

“Yellow Card’s commitment to financial inclusion and innovation is evident in its continued efforts to democratise access to advanced financial infrastructure. The eBook serves as yet another step in building a more informed, empowered business ecosystem in Africa,” Kerckhoven further said.