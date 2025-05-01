‘Enugu’s First International Marathon Will be Thrilling, Unforgettable’ 

What appears a landmark event in Nigeria is about to take place this weekend, as Enugu State makes history hosting its first-ever international marathons the Coal City.

The Enugu City Marathon, a World Athletics-certified event, scheduled to hold on May 3, 2025, aims to establish itself as the largest road race in the history of Southeast Nigeria, drawing over 100 elite runners and other participants from around the globe. Top Nigerian road runners are not left out.

Nigeria is undoubtedly becoming a hub for Road Races not only in Africa but in the World, especially due to the huge success of road races organised by Nilayo Sports Management like the Gold labelled Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Ogun Women Run, Abuja International half marathon and the Abeokuta 10km race. The body also organised the first Kaduna City marathon.

According to the organisers, the Enugu international marathon will be thrilling and unforgettable, as the event aims to showcase the rich culture and resilience of the Coal City, taking runners through a carefully mapped-out course, and in the process highlight the beauty and landscape of Enugu.

Apart from the elite runners, some of whom are already in the country, the marathon is expected to attract amateur runners and fitness enthusiasts, who are eager to test their endurance on an international stage.

Already, the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and other venues are wearing new looks. With Enugu State positioning itself as a hub for sports and tourism, this marathon event is expected to put the city on the global athletics map while promoting fitness and community spirit ahead the 2026 National Sports Festival billed to take place in the city. Enugu will host the 23rd National Sports Festival next year, the second South-east state to do so after Imo ’98 in Owerri.

Organised by Nilayo Sports Management Company, the Enugu international marathon is positioned to be a significant addition to the state’s sporting calendar, showcasing a race of global standards.

Enugu State Government says it is fully committed to ensuring the event’s success.

Governor Peter Mbah declared during the week that it would serve as goal of promoting Enugu as a premier tourist and commercial destination in the region.

“We want to use this race to tell our own unique story and showcase Enugu as a tourist and commerce destination in the South East,” Governor Mbah noted. “We are assuring all stakeholders that Enugu is well-prepared to welcome both international and local athletes to see the beauty and vibrant culture of our city.”

The State’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Barrister Lloyd Ike Ekweremadu said yesterday that Enugu State has always had a rich heritage of sporting history stressing: “This is what our Governor is committed to resuscitating by staging this first international marathon and also hosting the 23rd National Sports Festival in 2026.

“We are all looking forward to this weekend with high expectations and enthusiasm and I call on every citizen of the state and beyond to come out and support the athletes as they run around our beautiful city. As a state, we have everything to stage a world-class road race and the Government is ready to make history this Saturday,” Ekweremadu said.

The Enugu State Government is also enhancing the marathon experience by incorporating a complete entertainment package, featuring a musical performance from one of Nigeria’s top artists, Kcee.

Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management, Mrs. Yetunde Olopade, said yesterday that the first Enugu international marathon would be a historic celebration of sport, culture and community in and around the Coal City.