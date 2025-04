Business tycoon, Honourable Kunle Soname got an exhilarating start to the week as his football club, Remo Stars recorded a significant victory in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) by beating Niger Tornadoes at their picturesque Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

It was, arguably, the sweetest gift to Soname, the founder of leading sports betting brand Bet9ja, on his 59th birthday.