Experts Insist Nigeria’s Airports Vulnerable to Security Breaches, Call for Installation of Modern Equipment

Chinedu Eze

Stakeholders in the aviation industry have declared that Nigeria’s airports are vulnerable to security breaches due to obsolete equipment and inadequate well-trained staff and called for deployment of modern equipment, introduction of new security architecture and manpower development.

This is coming as the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has directed the immediate implementation of a one-stop joint-interest screening system across Nigerian airports to further improve security.

The industry experts, who spoke during aviation security stakeholders’ symposium, themed ‘Fundamentality of Aviation Security in Achieving Safe Skies,’ put together by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and held in Lagos yesterday, identified poor access control enforcement, failure to modernise security equipment, poor perimeter and security fencing and dearth of skilled and experienced Aviation Security personnel as some of the factors impeding robust and comprehensive security system at the airports.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Farouk Umar Ahmed, confirmed that many airport and airspace facilities in Nigeria are yet to benefit from modern security technologies, noting that obsolete screening systems, inadequate perimeter fencing, poor surveillance coverage and limited access control systems expose key installations to avoidable threats.

He added that the integration of physical and cyber-security systems remains suboptimal, limiting the ability to detect, deter, and respond to security breaches in real time.

Ahmed, who was represented by NAMA’s Director, Legal Services, Rita Egbadon, lamented that lack of synergy among security agencies, despite the shared responsibility for securing aviation infrastructure and coordination among security agencies remain weak.

He decried that the absence of structured inter-agency communication channels, overlapping mandates, and fragmented incident response mechanisms continue to compromise the effectiveness of security operations at airports, adding that the absence of synergy delays critical decision-making and hinders unified responses to security threats.

Ahmed emphasised that the critical role of aviation security personnel is undermined by insufficient training, poor remuneration, and limited opportunities for career development.

“Several frontline officers are not conversant with evolving international security standards, while low morale continues to affect performance, vigilance, and professionalism. A growing concern is the deployment of inadequately qualified individuals into sensitive aviation security positions. These appointments often bypass necessary screening, certification, and background verification processes required by ICAO Annex 17 and national civil aviation regulations. The result is a vulnerability in the leadership and execution of security protocols at airports and related facilities,” he explained.

He suggested that there is a need to put in place a joint aviation security task force and create a National Aviation Security Coordination Framework, anchored by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and regularly inspected or audited by NCAA, to drive seamless collaboration among all security stakeholders.

This task force, he suggested, should convene regularly to share intelligence, develop joint action plans, conduct simulations, and issue coordinated advisories, saying that there is the need to prioritise investment in security infrastructure, suggesting that the federal and state authorities should partner with the private sector to invest in modern aviation security equipment.

Such equipment, he said, should include biometric access systems, smart surveillance solutions, integrated command centres, and advanced threat detection tools.

“Funding mechanisms should be developed to ensure sustained upgrades and maintenance. Adopt a comprehensive capacity building and incentive programme security personnel should undergo recurrent training accredited by ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) and relevant bodies. Training must cover not only physical security but also cyber security, behavioural detection, and emergency response Additionally, structured motivation frameworks- including health benefits, hazard allowances, and career progression plans-should be introduced to retain top talent,” Ahmed explained.

Meanwhile, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has directed the immediate implementation of a one-stop joint-interest screening system across Nigerian airports.

This was disclosed by the representative of the National Security Adviser, Air Commodore Ahmad Madawaki, at the aviation security, noting that aviation security must evolve to meet emerging threats, and emphasized a coordinated national approach.

Madawaki is a member of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC).

“As part of the efforts of the ONSA, the NSA has directed the implementation of the one-stop joint-interest screening system to avoid clumsiness and touting in innovation operations at our airports.”

He disclosed that ONSA is also developing a security track assessment framework to monitor and evaluate all airports and airspace operations in Nigeria. This initiative involves a multi-stakeholder setup, drawing expertise from various sectors to assess risks and bolster nationwide aviation safety.

“The framework will guide assessments and help ensure that operators across the industry are security-conscious. Stakeholders must share timely information to safeguard both our airports and the airspace,” Madawaki stressed.

He reiterated that aviation security is a shared responsibility, urging all players in the aviation ecosystem to align with global standards of vigilance, safety, and operational excellence.

“The beauty of ensuring safer skies lies in our collective action. The challenges of insecurity are no longer isolated to any region. We must treat our airspace as a critical national asset and protect it accordingly,” he said.

Madawaki also called for sustained collaboration among security agencies and aviation stakeholders, underlining that the ONSA’s mandate is to coordinate all security operations seamlessly and professionally.

“This symposium is a timely reminder that aviation security must be treated with the seriousness it deserves. It’s not just about protecting air routes but also our national integrity,” he concluded.

However, the Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, has issued a directive to all aviation stakeholders in Nigeria, mandating the implementation of the Basic STP123 AVSEC course as baseline training for all aviation security personnel.

Najomo said this move is aimed at enhancing the knowledge, skills, and competencies of security personnel in implementing effective aviation security preventive measures.

He directed that by October 1, 2025, all aviation security personnel must undergo this training before deployment for aviation security duties.

The training is designed to ensure that security personnel are equipped to implement various aspects of the National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP) in accordance with national and airport security programmes.

Furthermore, all aviation security screeners responsible for screening persons, baggage, vehicles, and other items must undergo a certification process.

NCAA said this directive applies to all aerodrome operators, aircraft operators, air traffic service providers, cargo and mail providers, ground handling providers, catering providers, aviation security service providers, and other aviation allied service providers.