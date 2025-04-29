Tinubu Rejoices With Mark Carney On Election As 24th Prime Minister Of Canada

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Mr Mark Joseph Carney on the Liberal Party’s victory in the recent Canadian parliamentary elections and his election as the 24th Prime Minister.

Carney, a seasoned economist, was Governor of the Bank of Canada (2008-2013) and the Bank of England (2013-2020).

The president, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, acknowledged the significance of the hard-fought electoral triumph at a time when the country needs a leader with a wealth of experience.

President Tinubu hoped that Carney’s banking and governance experience will guide the country at this crucial moment in its history.

The president expressed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening relations between the two nations, particularly in education, climate change and migration.

President Tinubu said he looked forward to establishing a dynamic and forward-looking partnership with Prime Minister Carney’s government, building on the goodwill and cooperation established under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.