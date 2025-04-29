Sanwo-Olu, UNICEF Chief Beg Lagos Residents to Present Children for Immunization 

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has appealed for more education on immunisation and continued investments in public health as measures to prevent deadly diseases in children.

The Chief of UNICEF Field Office, South-west Nigeria, Celine Lafoucriere, made the appeal on Tuesday at the flag-off of the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs) to mark the World Immunisation Week & Polio Week 2025.

The event held at Alausa, Ikeja, has as its theme: ‘World Immunisation Week is Humanly Possible: Saving Lives Through Immunisation.’

Lafoucriere urged intensified efforts in health education, saying that estimated two million Nigerian children remained unvaccinated against killer diseases.

According to the official, vaccines have saved more than 150 million lives globally since 1974.

“The challenge is no longer awareness but belief.

“Does everybody truly believe in the validity of vaccines? I don’t think so. Persistent misinformation and vaccine hesitancy are key obstacles.

“Vaccines continue to prove life-saving, preventing over three million deaths annually, equivalent to six lives every minute over the past five decades,” she said.

Lafoucriere said that oral polio vaccine alone had helped to prevent 24 million cases of paralysis globally.

She described the current battle against polio in Nigeria as more complex than past victories, including Nigeria’s achievement of polio-free status.

“Reducing polio was easier than fighting the threat we face now. It requires an urgent collective action to eradicate ‘zero-dose’ cases – children who have never received a single vaccine.

“The initiative behind today’s programme is: ‘Let’s walk with pride, let’s speak with one voice and let’s make sure we protect all of our children everywhere from vaccine-preventable diseases’,” she said.

The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, praised UNICEF for tireless efforts in promoting immunisation and enhancing child health outcomes.

She reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthening routine immunisation and eradicating polio.

According to her, Lagos State remains resolute in its commitment to ‘leave no child behind’.

“This is not just a slogan; it is our guiding principle in line with the vision of our Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda, which prioritises health and human development.

“I therefore call on residents of Lagos, parents, caregivers, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups and the civil society to join in the shared mission.

“Let us work hand-in-hand to protect every child. We cannot and must not allow any child in Lagos State to be left vulnerable to this preventable disease.

“Immunisation is not a privilege, it is a right that every child must enjoy,” she said.

The governor’s wife said that there would not be any greater investment than investing in children’s health.

She described children as future leaders.

Sanwo-Olu said that the Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and its development partners, will roll out NIPDs from May 3 to May 6.

“During this campaign, all children aged zero to 59 months will receive two drops of the oral polio vaccine free of charge.

“This is also an opportunity to reach children who may have missed their routine vaccinations.

“Vaccination teams will be stationed at public health facilities and will also move from house to house, covering schools, religious centres, markets and all public spaces where eligible children can be found,” she said.

Sanwo-Olu solicited the cooperation of parents and guardians, saying that their participation would be crucial.

She emphasised the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

She gave the assurance that her office, in synergy with Lagos Ministry of Health, would continue to champion advocacy, education and grassroots mobilisation for routine immunisation. (NAN)