NCC Set to Review 2003 NCC Act to Secure Nigeria’s Digital Future

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to review the 2003 NCC Act, citing its growing disconnect from current and future technological realities.

The Executive Vice-Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, stated this during a Colloquium on Legislative Agenda: The Nigerian Communications Act 2003, on Tuesday in Lagos.

The event has as its theme: ‘The Nigerian Communications Act 2003; 22 Years After-Challenges, Opportunities and Future Directions For a Digital Nigeria.’

He said that emerging technologies and growing connectivity disparities had rendered several aspects of the Act outdated.

Maida said that the industry was experiencing a seismic shift driven by AI, 5G, quantum computing, IoT, and blockchain, noting that the regulatory framework must evolve quickly in order to maintain momentum and close the digital divide.

On the challenges in the sector, he said that persistent structural barriers such as poor power supply, high cost of Right of Way (RoW) approvals, and rising operational costs were hampering digital infrastructure expansion, especially in underserved rural areas.

Maida also cited cyber security threats and escalating capital requirements as urgent challenges, adding that the current law does not adequately address the complexity of Nigeria’s rapidly digitising economy.

“The reality of 2025 demands we reimagine Nigeria’s digital future. A revised Communications Act must anticipate opportunities, not merely respond to challenges,” Aminu said.

He, however, said that the Act had played a pivotal role in dismantling monopolistic barriers and establishing a transparent regulatory framework, which has led to significant growth in the telecommunications sector.

Maida noted the remarkable increase in mobile subscriptions from under 300,000 in 2001 to over 150 million, and the rise in internet penetration, connecting millions to the digital economy.

He also pointed out the sector’s growing contribution to Nigeria’s GDP, reaching approximately 14 per cent in the third quarter of 2024.

The NCC boss emphasised that the Act had spurred transformative innovations like mobile banking, e-commerce, and e-learning, fundamentally altering how Nigerians live, work and interact.

However, Maida acknowledged that despite these milestones, the sector faced evolving challenges, hence the need for a review.

The EVC applauded the National Assembly for convening the dialogue and pledged the commission’s continued collaboration with lawmakers, industry stakeholders and international partners to draft a future-ready legal framework.

Similarly, the Chairman of the House Committee on Communications, Peter Akpatason, emphasised the timeliness and strategic importance of the colloquium.

He underscored the need to reassess the Act’s effectiveness after 22 years to identify the challenges arising from technological advancements and explore opportunities for growth.

Akpatason called for strategies to bridge the digital divide, strengthen cybersecurity frameworks, and revisit the regulatory framework to address emerging issues like 5G and AI.

He urged stakeholders to actively engage in discussions in order to make informed decisions and foster collaboration for an inclusive and prosperous digital economy.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Tajudeen Abass, commended the House Committee on Communications for initiating the crucial dialogue on reforming the communication sector.

Abass, who was represented by Hon. Isiaka Ayokunle, Deputy Whip, House of Representatives, also acknowledged the critical role of communication in economic and social development.

Abass underscored the progress made in digital economy through e-commerce and mobile banking, but cautioned against the blight of cybersecurity challenges.

He highlighted legislative efforts, including the Cybercrime Act, the Nigerian Data Protection Act, and the Nigerian Startup Act, aimed at addressing these issues and fostering a conducive environment for digital entrepreneurship.

Abass noted that the colloquium would generate valuable insights and recommendations for the amendment of the NCC Act, ultimately strengthening the work of the House Committee on Communications, and contribute to the legislative actions of the House of Representatives.

The two-day event is expected to feature robust discussions among industry experts, policymakers and stakeholders to chart a transformative path for Nigeria’s digital future. (NAN)