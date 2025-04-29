Liverpool’s Premier League Victory Parade Slated for May 26

Premier League champions Liverpool will parade through the city on an open-top bus, it has been announced.

The Reds won 5-1 against Tottenhamat Anfield on Sunday to secure their second Premier League title, a record-equalling 20th top-flight trophy.

The bus will set off from Allerton Maze at 14:30 BST on Monday 26 May before travelling along a nine-mile (15km) route including Queens Drive and The Strand before finishing on Blundell Street.

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to line the route to celebrate with Arne Slot and his title-winning squad.

The parade, which is being organised by Liverpool City Council, is expected to last between three and five hours.

Council leader Liam Robinson said: “We’re delighted to officially invite Liverpool Football Club to parade around the city on 26 May.

“A Liverpool victory parade is more than football – it’s a celebration of our city’s pride, passion and community spirit.”

Robinson said it was going to be a “bumper weekend in Liverpool”, adding that a huge amount of work had already been done behind the scenes in preparation.

Thousands of music fans will also be heading to Sefton Park for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 May inclusive.

Liverpool will end their Premier League campaign on 25 May when Crystal Palace visit Anfield.

Rivals Everton play away on the final day of the season, a week after bidding an emotional farewell to their Goodison Park home.

Chief Insp Chris Barnes said: “We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Liverpool Football Club on their success.

“The parade will be a fantastic event for the players, the club, the city, and all the fans who will turn out to cheer their team on through the streets of Liverpool.”