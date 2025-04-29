  • Tuesday, 29th April, 2025

Insecurity: Kwara Gov Meets First Class Monarchs

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Tuesday held a meeting with first class traditional rulers in the state to discuss different state matters, including security. 

The meeting focused on the socio-economic development and improved security of lives and properties.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the governor and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “The government is taking a multi-agency approach to bring more development, strengthen security in the state, and curtail the activities of cross-border violent non state actors fleeing from the neighbouring Kainji Park and other military campaigns.”

He said the government has approved a deeper involvement of local hands in grassroots security architecture. 

“We thank you for what you have been doing. And we need Your Royal Highnesses to talk to our people on the efforts all of us must make to protect our communities from being infiltrated,” he said. 

The governor called for improved local support for the security agencies to better safeguard lives and properties,

Including offering actionable intelligence. 

The Vice-Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs and Obas, Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, commended the governor for the detailed briefing.

“We will always support your administration as you are doing a good job,” the Etsu Patigi said. 

