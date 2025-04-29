House to Review, Streamline Existing Laws to Effectively Safeguard Public Health, Safety

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has said that the House is determined to review existing laws and seek ways to streamline and make them more effective in safeguarding public health and safety.

Abbas disclosed this Tuesday in Abuja in a conference tagged, ‘The Legislative Perspective: Safety First, Building a Safer Future for All Nigerians’, organised by the

House Committee on Safety Standards.

He noted: “For those of us in the Parliament, we owe Nigerian workers the obligation to protect and ensure their safety at the workplace through appropriate legislation.

“In our oversight functions, we must ensure that extant laws are respected. Perhaps that is the reason this theme is tied to the legislative perspective of safety and the future.”

The Speaker lamented that data on the workplace injuries and fatalities suffered by Nigerians might not be reliable because of a lack of comprehensive documentation.

He emphasised that what many regard as data are reports from some organisations with high risk exposure, like the petroleum and mining sectors.

According to him, “Even at that, the data is neither comprehensive nor reliable. The last time such data was recorded was between 1994 and 2001. An online report quoting from the ILO source only showed that the most recent fatalities were 238 fatalities and 3461 injuries in the construction industry between 2014 and 2016.”

However, Abbas noted that a recent study of health sector injuries conducted at the Federal Medical Centre in Asaba, showed that out of 167 health workers, comprising seven doctors, 100 nurses and 20 laboratory workers, a total of 88, about 52.7 per cent reported experiencing needle pricks, while 89, representing 53.3 per cent reported blood splash incidents.

He added that while this might not seem to constitute a serious workplace injury, the enormity of the hazard health workers face comes to reality in the face of outbreaks like Ebola, COVID 19, and HIV, and other such transmissible diseases.

Abbas recalled that Dr. Amevo Adadevoh, and Justina Ejelonu, a nurse, lost their lives in August 2014 after contact with an Ebola patient whom they prevented from leaving the hospital.

He pointed out that many construction workers have become victims of workplace injuries, both fatal and non-fatal, saying in some cases, some workers have become permanently disfigured from injuries sustained at the workplace.

The Speaker stressed that the causes of workplace injuries in construction sites have been linked to unsafe acts and unsafe working conditions, including lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), rain gear, hoisting equipment, appropriate scaffolds, and ladder protections.

He decried how most public buildings and workplaces in Nigeria are designed, built and opened for public use without safety checks.

The Speaker said apart from the installation of fire extinguishers at strategic locations in some public buildings and offices, rarely do you see such building adequately marked with reflective tapes that could guide workplace injuries, both fatal and non-fatal.

He stated: “As the constitutionally empowered law-making body in the country, the House of Representatives is poised to cause the necessary review of existing laws and seek ways to streamline and make them more effective in safeguarding public health and safety.

“It is our commitment as the 10th House of Representatives to prioritise the interests of the Nigerian people in the lawmaking process.

“To this end, we shall do all that is legislatively permissible, as captured in our ‘Legislative Agenda, to engage with members of the public through our open and inclusive legislative process, and harness views and suggestions on the best ways to make the existing laws more effective in addressing noncompliance questions to public safety’ and health, especially, in public buildings.”

Also, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. David Zacharias, said the conference was a reflection of the growing recognition of the importance of safety in every sphere of lives—from homes, to workplaces, and on the roads.

His words: “Today is not just about discussing problems—it is about forging solutions. It is about recognising the challenges, understanding their root causes, and developing sustainable and collaborative approaches that will lead to tangible progress in safety standards.”

Zacharias added that the primary function of the Committee on Safety Standards was to serve as a legislative body that establishes, monitors and enforces safety laws and regulations.

“We are working to address current gaps in our safety systems and to anticipate future safety needs,” he assured.

On his part, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammadu Dingyadi, said the National Occupational Safety and Health Management system requires a harmonised approach, rooted in the principles of tripartism — where government, employers and workers’ organisations collaborate as equal partners.

He noted that this ensured that policies are not only technically sound but also practically enforceable and socially inclusive.

The minister assured Nigerians that the ministry remained committed to engaging constructively with the National Assembly, social partners, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that emerging legislative proposals, including the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Bill, reflect a unified, robust and forward-looking national strategy that balances innovation with worker protection.