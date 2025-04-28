Tinubu Wife’s Initiative Empowers 500 Edo Women in Three Senatorial Districts

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) of the First Lady of the Federation, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in collaboration with office of the Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, at the weekend presented empowerment items to 500 Edo women to boost their economic status.

Speaking at the event, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State expressed satisfaction with the initiative noting the donation marked a milestone for the state and Edo women.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu was represented by the Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Edesili Okpebholo Anani.

The programme took place simultaneously in five South-South states of Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, and Delta.

Okpebholo said: “We recognise and deeply appreciate the noble objectives of this empowerment initiative, which is aimed at unlocking the immense potential of our women, fostering their economic independence, and creating sustainable opportunities for growth and prosperity.

“By equipping our women with these essential tools, we are strengthening their ability to build lasting livelihoods, thereby enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the inclusive and sustainable development of our nation.

“As a responsible and forward-thinking government, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the economic empowerment of women, recognizing it as a cornerstone for achieving sustainable development and societal advancement.”

He further added the initiative is a clear demonstration of the practical implementation of several Sustainable Development Goals which Edo State Government has aligned with including

SDG, No Poverty, SDG 5, Gender Equality and SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth among others.

Also, the Senior Special Assistance to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Adefilire who was represented by the Coordinate Surveyor, Ali Rano, said the initiative is a demonstration and a bond step to the federal government to empower Nigeria women.

The distributions of the empowerment items which took place at festival hall in Government House, Benin, saw beneficiaries in Edo South carting away various items such as deep freezers, cooking gas, grinding machines, generators among other items.

Rano commended the wife of President, Oluremi Tinubu for the renewed hope initiative noting that her bold steps have transformed many lives of Nigeria women in line with sustainable development goals.

According to Rano, “Only a few weeks ago we flagged-off this programme in the FCT and across the six states of the North Central Zone; that milestone underscored our resolve to drive meaningful impact across the country and today we drawn on that momentum, indeed this initiative couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.

“Let me from outset express our profound appreciation to Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of women across Nigeria.

“The renewed hope initiative under her able leadership and guidance continued to serve as beacon of empowerment and economic transformation aligning seamlessly with our national development priorities and the sustainable development Goals SGGs.

“Today’s programme is not just about distributing empowerment items, it’s about unlocking potentials, sponsoring economic independence and creating opportunities for women to strive by equipping 500 women per state and FCT with tools such as gas cooker, generators, deep freezers and grinding machines, we are strengthening their capacity to build sustainable livelihood and contribute meaningfully to inclusive machinery development.”

On her part, representative of the First Lady and Coordinator, Office of the First Lady in Edo State, Mrs. Edesili Okpebholo Anani, said the empowerment is creating opportunity of economic growth for Nigeria women.

Anani added that women empowerment is key to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 5 on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

She noted: “The items being distributed today are designed to equip women with the necessary tools and resources to build successful businesses and contribute to the prosperity of our great nation, Nigeria. I am informed that a total of 2,500 women across the six geopolitical zones will benefit from this empowerment programme.

“Today, it is the turn of the hardworking women of the South-South Zone, particularly from Delta, Edo, and other states, who have dedicated themselves to their communities.

“Although River State is not participating in this event, we are providing items such as deep freezers, micro-gas cookers, coconut oil presses, generators, and industrial branding machines.

“These appliances will support our women in starting or growing their existing businesses.”