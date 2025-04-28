Shettima Arrives Asaba to Receive Oborevwori into APC Fold

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Monday, arrived in Asaba, Delta State, to formally receive Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other leaders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reportef that on arrival at the Asaba International Airport, Shettima was received by governors of Nasarawa, Imo, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kogi, Gombe, Lagos, Benue, Yobe and other APC controlled states.

Also on ground to receive the vice-president were Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of APC; Mr Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives; Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, and Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, among others.

Oborevwori of Delta State, had Wednesday, April 23 formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Announcing the defection in Asaba, Senator James Manager, who addressed the press after a meeting of the PDP stakeholders at the Government House, said a formal declaration would be made on Monday.

He said the governor’s defection to the ruling party was for the interest and the overall development of the state. (NAN)