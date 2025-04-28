Remo Stars Gift Owner, Soname,  NPFL Title as Birthday Present

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Remo Stars made Nigerian league history yesterday becoming the first club side in 29 years to win the country’s 2024/2025 domestic topflight since Oscar Udoji’s Udoji United FC did in 1996.

And Adebayo Olamilekan Sulaiman entered the club’s history as the player who scored the lone goal winner against Niger Tornadoes to give the Ikenne club their first NPFL title on the day club owner, Kunle Soname was celebrating his 59th birthday. They did it in style with three matches till end of the season.

Remo Stars also became the first team from the South West to win the NPFL title since Julius Berger did in Year 2000.

It has been a brilliant season for the Coach Daniel Ogunmodede’s side who are now 10 points clear of second-placed Rivers United.

The Sky Blues needed a win to secure the title but were given a tough test by Niger Tornadoes, who are fighting to stay in the league.

After finishing second in the league for two straight seasons, Remo Stars have finally achieved their dream of becoming champions of Nigeria’s top flight.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has congratulated Hon. Kunle Soname, the Chairman of NPFL club, Remo Stars on his birthday.

Soname clocked 59 on Sunday, April 27 and the NPFL Chairman, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye said the club owner is worth celebrating by the league for his contributions to the league and football in general.

“Hon. Soname is easily one of the biggest individual investor in our league when you consider the physical structure that supports Remo Stars in Ikenne”, stated the NPFL Chairman.

He said that the NPFL will become a model in Africa if all the clubs in the league have the structural support found at the Remo Stars stadium in Ikenne.

In Elegbeleye’s words “It is difficult to find an expression that can suffiently define the speciality of this honorable Man. All I can say as wishes is for God to fortify you with good health and long life”