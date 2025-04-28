Imo Community Fetes SEDC Executive Director, Presents List of Needs

By Tony Icheku in Owerri

The Obiangwu community in Ngor Okpalla LGA of Imo State has presented it’s list of needs to the South East Development Commission, SEDC, urging the Commission to address various socio-economic issues including building of access quality roads, equiping schools, and turning them into centres of excellence plus laying the foundation for industrial development and commercialisation of agribusiness in the community and the State in general.

In his remarks, when the community played host to celebrate its son, Dr Cliff Ogbede, on his appointment as an Executive Director, Natural and Agricultural Resources, and Rural Development in the SEDC, the chairman, Afo Agaracha Obiangwu, Mr Johnny K C Nosike stated: “Public education in Obiangwu today is an eyesore. There is not enough space here to list everything our schools are lacking, but here is a couple. For many years, the government has not provided Maths and Science teachers for Obiangwu Secondary Commercial School. The implications are that Obiangwu children whose parents cannot afford private school unfortunately have no chance at any career that requires Mathematics and Science”

He further urged the SEDC to assist farmers who are still applying ancient farming methods to make the most productive use of the area’s vast arable farmland.

Nosike added that Obiangwu which is close to the Imo Airport needs enhanced power supply to drive private sector investment in the community.

Responding to the address and other remarks by community leaders and politicians who graced the occasion, Dr Ogbede stressed that he is fully abreast of the onerous task of rehabilitating the infrastructural status of the South-East geopolitical zone, a task yet to be fully accomplished after over 50 years marking the end of the Nigeria – Biafra civil war.

He explained that the SEDC would hit the ground running and would celebrate its first anniversary with a line up of commissioned projects.

The SEDC delegation was led by its Managing Director, Hon Mark Okoye, while the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ben Kalu who was represented by the Executive Director, finance and administration, Rt Hon Stanley Ohajuruka urged the SEDC board of Directors to be above board and live up the expectations of the people.

The ceremony was attended by who is who in the Mbaise nation including former governor and former Deputy Speaker Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, Prof M M Okpara; former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Greg Egu and Hon Matthew Nwaogula member representing Ngor- Okpalla/Aboh-Mbaise Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and a host of others