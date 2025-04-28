Al Amin Mota Pledges Automotive Innovation, Youth Empowerment

In a landmark event held in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory, dynamic entrepreneur and visionary, Al Amin Mota, officially launched Sarikin Motors 2.0, an ambitious automotive venture designed to reshape Nigeria’s vehicle manufacturing landscape.

The unveiling ceremony attracted a cross-section of business leaders, industrialists, and automobile enthusiasts, all gathered to witness the rebirth of a brand with the promise to drive innovation, generate employment, and foster economic growth across the country.

Founder and CEO of Sarikin Motors, Al Amin Mota, shared his motivation behind the initiative, emphasizing the need to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported vehicles. “Our goal is to bring innovation to the automotive sector, create jobs for our youth, and stimulate economic growth in our communities,” he stated passionately.

Sarikin Motors plans to employ over 500 young Nigerians within its first year, offering robust training programs to equip them with practical skills in automotive technology. The company will also focus on sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly materials and processes to minimize environmental impact.

Attendees at the event were treated to an exclusive preview of the company’s first vehicle model, which featured a blend of cutting-edge design, smart technology, and environmental consciousness—signaling a bold move towards locally inspired, globally competitive innovation.

Al Amin Mota is no stranger to bold moves. Since stepping into the automobile sales industry in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional business structures, he has successfully harnessed the power of digital platforms to scale his business, becoming a standout name in Nigeria’s automotive sector.

Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Mota said, “In today’s world, skills are more valuable than certificates. But education remains essential. It sharpens your thinking, improves communication, and shapes your worldview. Ultimately, it’s your skills and drive that determine your success.”

Looking ahead, Mota revealed plans for diversification into key sectors like real estate, oil and gas, agriculture, and recycling. “Agriculture is rewarding, but challenging. It demands patience and strategic engagement with communities,” he noted.