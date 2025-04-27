Family Unveils Funeral Programme for Afenifere Leader, Ayo Adebanjo

The family of the late leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has announced the funeral arrangements for the deceased elder statesman.



Adebanjo died on February 14 at the age of 96 at his Lekki residence in Lagos.

The family, in a statement said the funeral/church service would hold on May 3 , at St. Phillips Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.



It added that the Thanksgiving Service would be held on May 4 at the same venue.

According to the family, the Day of Tributes/Service of Songs will be held on April 30 at 2.00p.m. at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The family added that the wake would be held on May 2 at 4.00p.m. at Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s country home, Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.



Expressing deep gratitude for the support and prayers received since his passing, the family said it welcomed well-wishers to participate in celebrating the life of their patriarch.

“The family invites friends, colleagues, political associates, and the general public to join them in paying final respects to a man whose courage, integrity, and unwavering belief in justice left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political history,” the family said.



Providing some information about their late patriarch’s life, the family said: “Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo, widely known as Chief Ayo Adebanjo or Pa Ayo Adebanjo, was born on April 10, 1928, in Ogun State, in the south-western region of Nigeria.



He was born into the family of Joel Adebanjo Adedairo and Salamotu Odubanke.”

It said that Chief Adebanjo began his public journey as a journalist before proceeding to the United Kingdom to study law.

“His political journey began in 1943 as a member of the Zikist Movement, before joining the youth wing of the Action Group in 1951, where he became a political disciple of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Throughout his life, Chief Adebanjo remained a fearless advocate for democratic governance, true federalism, and Yoruba interests within the Nigerian federation.”