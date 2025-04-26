World Bids Pope Francis Farewell

US President Donald Trump, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, former US President Joe Biden and Britain’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer were among Foreign leaders and delegations from 164 countries, who joined an estimated 400,000 mourners who lined the streets of Rome and gathered inside St Peter’s Square for the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday.

Among other world leaders at the funeral were Britain’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Estonia’s President Alar Karis, Finland’s Alexander Stubb, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Argentina’s President Javier Milei, Poland President Andrzej Duda, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Hungary President Tamas Sulyok, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Jordan King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, Latvia President Edgars Rinkevics, Moldova President Maia Sandu, Ecuador President Daniel Noboa, Croatia President Zoran Milanovic, UK’s Prince William, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia, and Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Pope Francis was laid to rest in Rome’s Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, near an icon of the Madonna, following his funeral in the Vatican.

Francis’ funeral and interment come after his body lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica for the three days.