Tiwa Savage’s ‘You4Me’ Thrills Fans Ahead of Album Launch

Tosin Clegg

Fans are excited about Tiwa Savage’s new single, ‘You4Me,’ which is a sweet flip of Tamia’s 1998 classic “So Into You.”

Delivered to the ears with a fresh R&B tune, the new single offers a perfect blend of old school vibrations and new school energy. Vocally, Tiwa Savage delivered as always, but combined with a complementary promotional Instagram video which shows her dancing sensually with camera takes of her drowning eyes, captivating facial expressions, and engaging body movements, giving fans dance-along content.

The song is a heartfelt love anthem that captures the feelings of deep connection and desired affection. Smooth melodies, relatable lyrics, and a message that expresses a kind of love that has two souls perfectly aligned.

You4Me is indeed a sincere reminder that love can be as simple as we are meant for each other.

Accompanying the single is also an official video, which was released on her YouTube page. But back to the song, the dance-along video she posted has garnered about 1.3 million views between April 23rd and 24th, as fans, friends, and celebrities have stormed her comment sections expressing how welcoming they are of the song. With thousands of comments and hundreds of thousands of likes button count the song continues to sail ahead as an emerging love anthem for everyone.

“You4Me” might just be the perfect teaser for what is to come on her highly anticipated upcoming album, This One Is Personal. The track offers a glimpse into the emotional depth and vulnerability the album promises to explore. So whether you’re already in love, catching feelings, or simply manifesting that perfect connection this song sets the tone.