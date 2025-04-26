Efe Irele Leads Cast of New Drama

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Director, Nìyí Akinmolayan’s gripping drama , where actress, Efe Irele confronts her past, is hitting cinemas in May 2025. The title – ‘My Mother is a Witch’ – tells a story about the strained connection between a mother and daughter, set against a backdrop of past memories and misunderstandings.

It follows a fashion editor who, returning from London to her ancestral home in Benin, must confront the deep-rooted emotional wounds from her childhood and the complicated relationship with her mother. Irele leads the cast, which also includes Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, Timini Egbuson, and Neo Akpofure

Both Akinmolayan and Irele have worked together in a couple of films such as ‘The House of Secrets’, ‘Casa De Novia’, and the two-part historical drama ‘Lisabi: The Uprising’ and ‘Lisabi: A Legend is Born’. The upcoming feature marks the latest chapter in their growing body of work together as director and actor respectively.

Filming spanned Benin and London, a setting that mirrors the story’s cross-cultural tension. For Irele, born in Benin, shooting there was nostalgic, tying her roots to the narrative’s emotional core.

Irele, reflecting on the 6-to-8-month development, noted the story simmered among producers before taking shape.

On Instagram, Akinmolayan described the project as one that came from a “very deep place”, adding, “I’m glad it’s finally coming, and it’s got the most amazing performances from the cast. A must-see for everyone… everyone!!” ‘My Mother is a Witch’ increases the slate of feature films from Anthill Studios.