  • Saturday, 26th April, 2025

Efe Irele Leads Cast of New Drama

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ferdinand  Ekechukwu

Director, Nìyí Akinmolayan’s gripping drama , where actress, Efe Irele confronts her past, is hitting cinemas in May 2025. The title – ‘My Mother is a Witch’ – tells a story about the strained connection between a mother and daughter, set against a backdrop of past memories and misunderstandings.

It follows a fashion editor who, returning from London to her ancestral home in Benin, must confront the deep-rooted emotional wounds from her childhood and the complicated relationship with her mother.  Irele leads the cast, which also includes Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, Timini Egbuson, and Neo Akpofure

Both Akinmolayan and Irele have worked together in a couple of films such as ‘The House of Secrets’, ‘Casa De Novia’, and the two-part historical drama ‘Lisabi: The Uprising’ and ‘Lisabi: A Legend is Born’. The upcoming feature marks the latest chapter in their growing body of work together as director and actor respectively.

Filming spanned Benin and London, a setting that mirrors the story’s cross-cultural tension. For Irele, born in Benin, shooting there was nostalgic, tying her roots to the narrative’s emotional core.

Irele, reflecting on the 6-to-8-month development, noted the story simmered among producers before taking shape.

On Instagram, Akinmolayan described the project as one that came from a “very deep place”, adding, “I’m glad it’s finally coming, and it’s got the most amazing performances from the cast. A must-see for everyone… everyone!!” ‘My Mother is a Witch’ increases the slate of feature films from Anthill Studios.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.