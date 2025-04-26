Burna Boy 4 Kampe II: From Ovation to Litigation

Tosin Clegg

Recently released song ‘4 Kampe II’ by French-Haitian singer Joe Gilles, also known as Joe Dwet File, in collaboration with Burna Boy, bagged heavy acceptance by the Caribbean community when it was released.

Many from the Caribbean sides took to their social media accounts, applauding the vocal and lyrical delivery of Burna Boy and how he nailed his part of the song excellently. But as the ovations clouded a turn of events has come to halt the flow of things.

However, Fabrice Rouzier, a celebrated Haitian musical icon, has officially sued Burna Boy, in a New York court over allegations that the African Giant allegedly stole sound and video compositions of his 2002 song ‘Je Vais.’

Sequel to this the initial infringement took place in the fall of 2024, when Gilles allegedly released ‘4 Kampe,’ a track reportedly derived from elements of ‘Je Vais.’

This prompted Rouzier to issue a cease and desist letter, asserting that the defendant later admitted to the infringement claims.

At the moment, Rouzier is now claiming that their collaboration heavily features the story, music composition, sound recording, and video material from ‘Je Vais’ without his permission. He has also stated that both parties have continued actions that have resulted in significant harm to him including loss of profits, missed opportunities, and damage to his reputation and goodwill.

Meanwhile, Rouzier is urging the court to grant both compensatory and exemplary damages against Gilles and Burna Boy, in addition to seeking reimbursement for reasonable attorneys’ fees and legal costs. He is also requesting an injunction to prohibit Gilles, Burna Boy, and their associates from further using his persona, image, or likeness in connection with the songs ‘4 Kampe’ and ‘4 Kampe II’.

Recently, Davido, was also sued in the United States by four Nigerian artists alleging unauthorized use of their song, ‘Work’. But what do the lawsuits present to the face value of these artistes? Only time would tell, and if things are sorted amicably it further keeps their situation controlled and in check.