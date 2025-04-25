Tinubu’s Appointments Have Rekindled Sense of Belonging, Equity, Justice, Say Kwara South Leaders

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Traditional rulers and Leaders of Thought in Kwara South senatorial district of Kwara state have said the recent appointments of the people of the zone by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to enviable federal positions of the country have rekindled the sense of belonging in the Nigerian Project.

Among the people of the zone appointed include, Prince Abdul-Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General/Minister of Justice; Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, Group CEO, NNPC; and Prince Sunday Fagbemi, Chairman Governing Board, National Cereals Research

Institute, Badeggi Niger State.

Others are Prof Wale Suleiman, Chairman Governing Council, Federal University of

Health Sciences, lla-Orangun; Engr. Nurudeen Adeyemni Balogun, member. Board of Directors of TETFUND; Mr. C. 0. Adebayo Jnr., MD, National Agricultural Development Authority; and Barr. Lanre Fálolá, Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission.

Speaking at a news conference in Ilorin, , the spokesman of the forum, Chief James Ayeni, stated that, the appointments had showed the president Tinubu’s sense of equity, fairness and justice in making key appointments into public offices in the country.

“By these appointments, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated that he belongs to all Nigerians, irrespective of region, religion or ethnicity”.

He said, “There is no gainsaying that the appointments made so far took cognizance of the Federal Character Principles.

“All well meaning and patriotic Nigerians do appreciate the fact that since assuming Office in 2023, he has been working assiduously and steering the ship of the Nigerian State towards growth and development with the ultimate goal of taking Nigeria to where it ought to be rather than where we want to be.

“This may initially be painful but ultimately, with. perseverance and understanding, we shall attain our manifest destiny”.

Ayeni added, “President Bola Tinubu’s political clairvoyance and sagacity, rare qualities, always guide him in discovering and hunting for talents, able hands and putting round pegs in round holes.

“This is evident in his appointments so far made. It is gratifying to note that we in Kwara South are benefitting in an unprecedented way from the fair and equitable distribution of appointments across the country. For this, we shall be eternally grateful.

‘The appointment of our children from Kwara South into various Offices has rekindled our sense of belonging in the Nigerian Project. The President can therefore be rest assured of our unwavering support for his administration and our unflinching loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

The forum therefore commended the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for facilitating the appointments for the affected people of the zone.