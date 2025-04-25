The Lion of Nigerian Politics: A Tribute to Pa Ayo Adebanjo

By Magnus Onyibe





Pa Ayo Adebanjo was a true giant of Nigerian politics, renowned for his unwavering commitment to democracy, justice, and human rights. His strategic role in democracy is so entrenched that one did not need to mention his first and second names to recognize and respect him. Infact , a lot of his admirers did not know his first name-Ayo.

His political journey which began in the 1940s, influenced by nationalist leaders like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe continued consistently until he took his last breathe. He never changed his political leaning/orientation from when he joined the Action Group, led by Chief Obafemi Awolowo, which shaped his progressive ideals, hence his dedication to Awoism, emphasizing federalism, free education, and social welfare, remained a cornerstone of his political life.

Pa Adebanjo was a fearless critic of leaders who violated human rights,and he played a pivotal role in the fight against military dictatorship. He was a key figure in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) in the 1990s, advocating for the restoration of democracy and opposing the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election and during the last electioneering period strongly wanted presidential power to swing to the south-east in the unwritten spirit and letter of the presidential rotation principle. He was so pro-inclusivity and acutely tribe neutral that l featured him prominently in my 2023 book: “Becoming President of Nigeria. A Citizen’s Guide”.

Pa Adebanjo’s legacy extends beyond his political achievements. He was a devoted family man, leaving behind a wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His commitment to justice, democracy, and national unity continues to inspire Nigerians, and his influence will be felt for generations to come.

Hopefully, one or more of his biological children (he already has thousands of non biological children walking in his shadows)would pick up the mantle from where the remarkable octogenerian who continued to speak truth to justice left off.

A die-in-the wool progressive, Pa Adebanjo’s commitment to democracy, justice, and human rights is truly inspiring. When looking for comparable leaders from around the world, a few names come to mind:

The iconic Nelson Mandela of South Africa who fought , tirelessly against oppression and advocated for equality, justice, and human rights during which his leadership and vision helped shape a democratic South Africa exhibited the hue of patrotism and passion for fatherland also manifested by Pa Adebanjo whose love for equity, justice and democracy knew no bounds.

Another leadership icon that Pa Adebanjo can be compared to is Martin Luther King Jr. of the United States of America, USA . King’s dedication to civil rights and social justice, often in the face of adversity, resonates with Pa Adebanjo’s own struggles for democracy and human rights in Nigeria.

Clement Attlee of the United Kingdom, (UK) is another outstanding leader that one can mention in the same breath as Pa Adebanjo.

As the former Prime Minister of the UK, Attlee championed progressive policies, including the establishment of the National Health Service (NHS), commitment to social justice and equality, his good work aligns with Pa Adebanjo’s values.

These leaders, while from different parts of the world, share a common thread with Pa Adebanjo – a steadfast commitment to creating a more just and equitable society.

Certainly, one of Nigeria’s last pillars of democracy has transited.

As the human rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. once noted: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

Undoubtedly, King’s wise counsel referenced above captures Pa Adebanjo’s courage, conviction, and commitment to standing up for what is right, even in the face of adversity.

May the soul of Pa Adebanjo rest in peace.