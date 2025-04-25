Nedcomoaks Group to Hold Estate Summit for Professionals, Investors, Others

Sunday Okobi

The stage is set for Unleashed4Takever 3.0, the premier real estate and youth empowerment summit, as Nedcomoaks Group yesterday concluded plans for the summit to be hosted by the developer, investor, and Group Managing Director of Nedcomoaks Group, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo

The previous editions of this summit which is hosted by Okonkwo, according to the organisers, witnessed tremendous success.

This year’s edition of Unleashed4Takever, Okonkwo said in a statement, promises to be the most dynamic gathering, bringing together a vibrant mix of real estate professionals, creative minds, government stakeholders, aspiring entrepreneurs, and industry disruptors under one roof.

According to him, this year’s two-day summit, which will be held at the Balmoral Event Centre in Victoria Island also will take place on May 1, 2025, and May 2, 2025, and will be bigger, bolder, and is built for transformation.

According to him, “Over 2,500 participants including industry leaders, policy makers, content creators, tech innovators, and students will attend the next month summit.”

He explained: “Expect powerful keynote addresses and panel sessions on real estate investment, youth leadership, technology integration, and sustainable development.”

“The Unleashed4Takever 3.0, a platform that has helped many to discover their voice, launch their careers, and connect with purpose-driven mentors and peers will create a career-launching networking opportunities and master classes for participants.”

“The programme will also give room for a fireside chats and breakout sessions with the industry’s top minds, Okonkwo revealed.

The summit, which is free, but registration is mandatory, will be kick-started with a Knowledge and Impact Sessions at 10 a.m. on Day 1 while Day 2 is Gala and Awards Night which starts by 5:00 p.m. to celebrate excellence and innovation in real estate and entrepreneurship.

The last edition welcomed over 2,500 participants during its three-day run. It featured notable speakers and panelists such as: Global Business Speaker, Venture Capitalist and CEO, MyGrowthFund Venture Capital, Vusi Thembekwayo; Lead Pastor, The Elevation Church and Leadership Coach, Pastor Godman Akinlabi; former Group CEO, Insight Redefini and GMD Graviti, Dr. Ken Ikpe Onyeali; Nation Builder and Chief Executive Officer, GEMSTONE Group, Fela Durotoye; CEO, Kora and Fintech Pioneer, Dickson Nsofor, and other high-impact voices across media, finance, real estate, and public policy.