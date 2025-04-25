BUA Cement  Grows Revenue by 81% to N290.9bn in Q1 2025

Kayode Tokede

BUA Cement Plc yesterday released its first quarter (Q1) 2025 unaudited financial statements with a net revenue of N290.9 billion, showing about 81 per cent increase from N161.1 billion declared in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

The cement maker declared N99.7 billion profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 2025, an increase of 368.6per cent from N21.3 billion in Q1 2024, while profit after tax (PAT) increased closed Q1 2025 at N81.1 billion, a growth of 351 per cent from N18 billion declared in Q1 2024.

Speaking on the overall performance, the Managing Director/ CEO, BUA Cement, Engr Yusuf Binji, said: “I am extremely delighted about our first quarter performance which has seen us sustain our continued growth in earnings.”

“This is evidence of trust, consistent quality and product delivery, aided by our commitment to excellence. In addition, we achieved further cost improvements through enhanced production efficiency.

“Looking ahead to the next quarter, we expect a similar impressive performance, supported by the cost- reduction initiatives being implemented.”

Also speaking on the financial performance, the Chief Financial Officer, Chikezie Ajaero said: “The quarter was not just a strong one, but a recovery from our performance in the first quarter of 2024. Our margins are recovering to acceptable levels, supported by exchange rate stability despite a high-cost operating environment. We remain confident that the measures we have implemented will continue to yield positive outcomes for the Company.”