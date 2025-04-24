Tinubu to Intelligence Chiefs: Enough is Enough!!!

Deji Elumoye, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Seriki Adinoyi in Jos, Laleye Dipo in Minna and Emma Okonji, Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, issued fresh directives to security and intelligence chiefs, aimed at intensifying efforts to restore peace and stability in parts of the country battling with violent attacks.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who made this known to newsmen after an emergency security and intelligence meeting held at the President’s official residence at the State House, Abuja, said the president told the security top guns enough of the killings.

This was as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has charged troops of the Nigerian Army to make necessary sacrifices to maintain peace and security in the nation.

But the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has raised the alarm over orchestrated attacks and killings in the state by militias and as such, called on the federal government to quickly intervene to save lives and property in the state.

However, in what can explain the basis for some of the attacks, the Fulani in Plateau State, have accused indigenes living in Jouckchal community of Mangu Local Government Area of rustling over 300 of its cattle Tuesday evening, adding that 36 other cattle died of poisoning by the same people.

Nevertheless, the Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has paid a condolence visit to Billiri Local Government Area to commiserate with the people and families of victims who lost their lives in a tragic accident during an Easter procession.

At the same time, the Niger State Government has explained that it restricted the movement of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in Minna, the state capital to restore peace.

President Tinubu had met with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which took place at the official residence of the president came at a time the security situation in some parts of the country had worsened.

The high-level meeting was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undianeye; Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi; and Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

President Tinubu, who returned from a 19-day working visit to France and United Kingdom on Monday evening, had received updates from his security and intelligence chiefs over the situation of things in areas and states that have experienced unrelenting violence and bloodshed in recent times.

The security situation in Plateau and Benue States, where murderous gunmen, suspected to be invading foreign herders, had escalated to a point where hundreds of lives hadbeen wasted and thousands more displaced from their homes.

There had also been reports of other forms of criminal activities in other parts of the country, all of which hadraised anxiety both at home and within the international community.

Briefing news men, the NSA said: “It was a very detailed and exhaustive briefing session with Mr. President. He has been closely monitoring developments, even while away, and today we had the opportunity to fully update him.

“He listened attentively and gave new directives. He is deeply committed to achieving peace and security across the country. He (President Tinubu) insisted that enough is enough. He wants to see results.

“All the security arms – military, police, intelligence services– are fully deployed and working round the clock. We believe we’re on the right track, and though not everything is fully resolved, significant improvements have been made.”

According to Ribadu, President Tinubu directed the security agencies to step up coordination with local authorities in areas currently experiencing insecurity, particularly Plateau, Benue, and Borno States.

He emphasised that the fight against insecurity must involve collaboration with subnational actors.

“Insecurity is not just a federal government issue. It involves sub-units, state and local governments, because they are closest to the people. Mr. President has instructed us to work more closely with governors, traditional rulers, and community leaders, especially where issues are rooted in local conflicts,” the NSA noted.

Ribadu stated that security and intelligence chiefs had recently conducted visits to the troubled regions on the president’s orders, meeting with political and community stakeholders to assess the situation firsthand and implement appropriate interventions.

While acknowledging persistent challenges, particularly in the North-East where remnants of terrorist groups remained active, Ribadu stressed that the nature of insecurity was evolving and that efforts must remain adaptive.

His words: “Borno State has recently seen a spike in incidents, particularly due to IEDs planted by insurgents. These are evil actors, who strike opportunistically when things appear calm.

“But we have men and women who are working tirelessly, sacrificing sleep, family, and comfort to keep the country safe. Their efforts must be acknowledged.”

The NSA urged Nigerians to consider the progress made in security over the past year, stating that while every life lost was deeply mourned, the overall trajectory remained positive.

His words: “Security is relative. You compare what was happening before and what is happening now. We are not where we want to be yet, but we are moving forward. We will not relent until we achieve lasting peace.”

Ribadu reaffirmed the commitment of all security agencies to carry out the president’s directives and ensure a secure environment for all Nigerians.

COAS to Troops: Make Sacrifices to Ensure Peaceful, Secure Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has charged troops of the Nigerian Army to make necessary sacrifices to maintain peace and security in the nation.

He also tasked the troops to go all out to ensure that criminals did not have any foothold in Kwara State and beyond.

The COAS gave this charge while addressing troops of 22 Armoured Brigade, the Nigerian Army Institute of Science and Education Technology, and those of the Nigerian Army College of Education, Ilorin.

A statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt Col. Appolonia Anele, said the COAS assured the troops of his commitment to improving their welfare by giving adequate attention to barracks infrastructure, improving schools for their children, providing medical services for their families, and supplying necessary kits and platforms to enable them to perform their jobs satisfactorily.

Oluyede noted that the troops’ Ration Cash Allowance had recently been enhanced to spur them to make more sacrifices in keeping the nation peaceful and united.

Stating that without a peaceful environment, no form of development could take place, Oluyede enjoined the troops to strive to eliminate all threats to peace and security in the nation.

While reminding the troops that Nigerians were looking up to them to keep the nation safe and secure and united, he assured them of his unflinching support to ensure that they succeed in all their assigned tasks.

Earlier, the Commander of 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, the Commandant of the Nigerian Army Institute of Science and Education Technology, Brigadier General Damian Dieke, as well as the Provost of the Nigerian Army College of Education, Brigadier General Chidi Echebiwe, in their separate briefings, highlighted the activities and challenges of their respective formations and institutions.

Alia Seeks FG’s Intervention over Killings

Benue State Governor, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, has raised the alarm over orchestrated attacks and killings in the state by militias and therefore called on the federal government to quickly intervene to save lives and property in the state.

The governor described the attacks as a calculated and intensifying siege on his state, attributing the crisis to armed herders and foreign-backed militias whose sole aim was territorial occupation.

Speaking during an exclusive interview on Arise TV Channel, Alia painted a grim picture of persistent violence across the state, noting that when his administration took office nearly two years ago, 17 of Benue’s 23 local governments were engulfed in deadly attacks.

Through concerted security efforts, he said the number has now been reduced to six.

Alia, however, warned that the nature of the threat has evolved, with attackers now arriving without cattle, wielding sophisticated weapons like AK-47s and AK-49s, and executing what he believed were targeted assaults meant to drive indigenous populations off their ancestral lands.

“These are not random acts of violence,” Alia said, adding: “What we are witnessing is organised, intentional, and deeply worrying. The invaders come not just to kill, but to settle, this is land occupation masked as communal conflict,” the governor said.

But in its response to the escalating crisis, the state government has equipped its security forces with over 600 motorbikes and 100 Hilux trucks and reinforced operations through local joint task forces like Operation Zenda and Operation Anyam Kpatuma.

Yet, despite these efforts, recent attacks in Ukum and Logo local governments led to over 50 deaths in just one weekend, the governor further said.

He expressed gratitude for federal government’s support, including the deployment of two armored personnel carriers and the recent visit of the National Security Adviser.

But he has called for immediate and intensified intervention, emphasising that the state’s agrarian economy was under threat, and civilians were increasingly considering self-defence out of desperation.

The governor also highlighted discrepancies between his security assessments and federal government’s statement, particularly the NSA’s assertion that no Nigerian territory was under non-state actor occupation.

“These are not baseless claims. They are empirical,” he asserted, accusing both internal and external political actors of downplaying the crisis for strategic reasons.

With a judicial panel already investigating attacks in the Sankera axis, Alia promised public accountability.

“Once the findings are concluded, we will publish the names of these attackers. The people deserve justice,” he said.

Fulani Accuse Plateau Community of Rustling over 300 of Its Cattle, Poisoning 36

The Fulani in Plateau State have accused indigenes living in Jouckchal community of Mangu Local Government Area of rustling over 300 of its cattle, while killing another 36 through.

Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Mangu, Musa Muhammad, told journalists in Jos that the incident occurred at about 4:30 pm when the cattle were grazing in the area.

He said the rustlers stormed the area in large number, shooting sporadically, and as the herders fled for their lives the cattle were taken away.

“The cattle, over 300 belonging to three Fulani; Jeji Boro with 130, Shagari Manu with 70, and Tambaya Jouckchal with 103, were taken by the rustlers,” Mohammad said.

He noted that the incident had been reported to the Commander of Sector 8 of Operation Safe Haven, the DPO of the Police division in the area, Officer in Charge of the DSS, and the Chairman of Mangu LGA, adding that the Sector 8 Commander had deployed troops on Tuesday night to trail the perpetrators, and only five cows had been recovered so far.

Muhammad, who accused Mwaghavul youths of the rustling, said the death toll from cattle poisoning on Tuesday morning in the same Mangu LGA had risen to 36, with the death of additional ten cows yesterday’s morning.

Lamenting the enormous losses, Mohammad called on security personnel to ensure recovery of the stolen cattle, stressing their commitment to peaceful coexistence.

But responding to the allegation, National President of Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA), Bulus Dabit, denied that incident happened.

He said, “I am just hearing about the incident from you. I wasn’t aware. There are cattle rustlers all over the places. Criminals are found within every tribe including the Fulani. We have already warned our youths against any form of criminality. And I don’t think they will engage in such. I will do my findings.”

Gov Inuwa Yahaya in Billiri, Sympathises with Families of Easter Tragedy Victims, Donates Money

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has paid a condolence visit to Billiri Local Government Area to commiserate with the people and families of victims, who lost their lives in a tragic accident during an Easter procession.

The fatal incident claimed the lives of five persons and left several others injured.

Speaking at the palace of the Mai Tangle, Dr. Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba, Yahaya expressed heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the government and people of the state.

He described the incident as deeply saddening and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and speedy recovery for the injured.

In a gesture of compassion and support, the governor announced a donation of two million naira each to the five bereaved families, bringing the total donation to ten million naira.

He also pledged to cover the medical bills of those currently receiving treatment in hospitals across the state.

“No right-thinking individual would ever wish such a tragedy upon others. This is one of those moments that reminds us of the fragility of life and the ultimate will of the Almighty God, which no man can question,” he said.

Yahaya lamented that the incident marked the third of such tragedies in recent times following accidents during both Christian and Muslim celebrations, and called on security agencies and community leaders to draw lessons and implement better strategies to prevent future occurrences.

He cautioned against any acts of lawlessness in the wake of such tragedies, emphasising the need to uphold peace and lawful conduct.

“While we grieve, we must remain law-abiding. Resorting to self-help or taking the law into one’s hands will only worsen the situation, and security agencies will not stand by and allow such actions to go unchecked,” the governor cautioned.

Niger Government Defends Restriction of Motorcycles, Tricycles Operations in Minna

Niger State Government has said the reason it restricted the movement of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in Minna, the state capital, to restore peace.

Government had on Tuesday announced the indefinite restriction of operations of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the capital city of Minna from 6pm to 6am daily.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, said in a statement that, “The recently imposed curfew on motorcycles and tricycles, popularly known as keke napep, is not intended to punish law abiding citizens.

“Rather, it is a proactive and urgent measure to address the growing insecurity that has afflicted parts of the state capital in recent days.”

According to the statement, “Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago fully understands the challenges this temporary measure may pose to hardworking Nigerlites, who go about their businesses legitimately” adding that, “The safety of lives and property remains the topmost priority of the administration.”

Wakaso recalled that over the past six days the state capital had witnessed disturbing incidents of violence, with several lives lost to attacks by miscreants operating in a manner akin to mini cult groups.

She added that the groups, made up of young boys of between the ages of 13 and 22, had exploited the ease of movement provided by motorcycles and tricycles to commit crimes across various parts of Minna and evade arrest.

“If these boys are not restricted, they can carry out criminal activities in one part of town and vanish into another within minutes. Their swift mobility not only makes arrests difficult but also enables the rapid spread of their operations.”

She further argued that it was in a bid to disrupt these activities that the state government imposed the curfew.

“While the government understands that this will affect movement and commerce, it is a necessary sacrifice to restore sanity and protect the lives of our people.”

Wakaso said government also observed a disturbing trend among these groups, “where a distinct hairstyle that appears to be evolving into a form of group identity with many of them wearing dreadlocks in front while the back of the head is shaved. This style has increasingly become associated with members of these disruptive groups.”

She disclosed that security agencies had been advised to closely monitor individuals with this distinct look but submitted that, “This is not a blanket criminalisation of hairstyles, but a preventive measure informed by intelligence and ongoing trends.

“The aim is to dismantle the formation and spread of these emerging groups before they become deeply entrenched.”

She appealed to the people “to understand and support these efforts as a step taken to protect lives and maintain order,” emphasising that, “The lives of Nigelites are far more valuable than any short term disruption to economic activities.”