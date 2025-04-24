Nigerian Shippers Council Urges Northeast Stakeholders to Embrace Inland Dry Ports to Enhance Trade, Investment

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





The Nigeria Shippers’ Council (NSC) has enjoined stakeholders in the North-East sub region to embrace the development and utilization of Inland Dry Ports (IDPs) towards enhancing trade as well as boost exportation of Nigerian content.

This is as the council again reiterated its commitment towards protecting exporters and importers in the country as well as their goods.

The Executive Secretary/ CEO of the Council, Dr. Akutah Pius Ukeyima, who was speaking during an interactive session with stakeholders in Bauchi yesterday emphasised the strategic importance of IDPs in decongesting the nation’s seaports and boosting Nigeria’s competitiveness on the global stage.

Akutah expressed satisfaction over the region’s input to exportation which according to him, is one of the present administration’s goals to boost the nation’s resources through blue-economy. He said IDPs would improve trade facilitation, enhance logistics efficiency, and ease the conduct of international trade.

According to him, “The establishment of IDPs across Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe will not only enhance logistics networks but also support job creation and make international trade more accessible to shippers in the region.”

He commended Bauchi and Borno States for their significant commitment to the IDP projects, and urged other states in the North-East to follow suit.

The Executive Secretary added that the Council remained committed to supporting the dry port initiative as part of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The NSC, he said, plays a key role in promoting fair trade practices, ensuring efficient port services, monitoring compliance with regulations, and mediating in trade-related disputes all of which are crucial to achieving a seamless trade environment.

He said that he has heard so much about the development of inland dry ports in the region, saying that Bauchi State has been working on the inland dry port over the years. “If I’m not mistaken, the approval was given during President Obasanjo’s presidency, and then it has been there.

“About 70% work done on the initial stages. We are gearing towards getting to the point where the implementation committee can be set up, and then we’ll begin to go into that phase.

Borno State also is working towards developing an inland dry port. And the governor of the state graciously paid us a visit in our office in Lagos. One of about three governors that has ever visited the Council in Lagos.

“The development of an inland dry port, I see competition rising up. Gombe State also talked about inland dry ports. So, I see a competition swelling up here. Well, it’s not the first time. We also have three inland dry ports in the Northwest. We have in Kano, in Kaduna, and in Katsina. Maybe we are going to repeat that in the Northeast. Well, there’s nothing wrong with that,” he said.

Akutah said that it is crucial to put critical infrastructure in place to attract import and export activities where countries like Niger, Cameroon and Chad can benefit via North East Nigeria.

The Council boss said the demand for inland dry ports in the North-East is coming at a time that Nigeria has signed into AfCFTA. “By joining that, automatically, we have joined a full package of 1.3 billion people. Our major advantage has been the most populous black nation on Earth.

In his remarks, Mr. Nanbol Nanle, Acting Zonal Director of NSC in the North-East, encouraged stakeholders to engage with the Zonal office for information and support.

He noted that regular seminars and meetings would be hosted to strengthen stakeholder engagement.

Also speaking, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Mr. Mohammed Salis, revealed that the state has already achieved 70 percent progress in the establishment of its Inland Dry Port.

He called for greater regional integration, and urged other states to align with federal efforts for holistic development.

Shippers from Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe expressed their challenges and urged the Council to proffer solution to encourage shipping businesses across the region.

Bauchi State commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Titus Saul Ketkuka was also in attendance as well as stakeholders in commerce and industry.