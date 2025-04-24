Nasarawa Backs FG’s Measles-Rubella Vaccination Programme 

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has pledged its complete support for the Federal Government’s proposed immunisation programme aimed at eliminating Measles and Rubella, which is to be launched in October this year.

The State Governor, Abdullahi Sule made the pledge in Lafia on Tuesday at a One-Day Stakeholders Engagement For The Introduction of Measles and Rubella Vaccine Into The Routine Immunisation Schedule.

The programme was organised by the Nasarawa State Primary HealthCare Development Agency in collaboration with the office of Her Excellency, the state’s First Lady, and Centre for Wellbeing and Integrated Nutrition Solutions (C-WINS).

During the event, Governor Sule who was represented by his deputy, Emmanuel Akabe emphasised that his administration accords topmost priority to the health and wellbeing of the residents across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state, especially children.

He further explained that the vaccination will not only protect children, but will also strengthen the economy and the healthcare system of the state.

Sule, therefore urged the 13 LG chairmen and their wives, caregivers, traditional and religious leaders, women groups, community influencers, among others who were present at the event to give their maximum support to ensure that the measles and rubella vaccine is fully incorporated into the routine vaccination exercise for children from the month of October.

While pointing out that no amount of money will be too much to provide the health needs of the people, Sule assured of his administration’s commitment to make the vaccine available and accessible in all healthcare facilities across the state.

“I strongly endorse the measles-rubella vaccine to be introduced by the Federal Government, the state government and development partners in October, 2025. Measles and Rubella are highly contagious that can cause deafness, blindness, heart defects, brain damage and even death in children.

“Thankfully, the measles-rubella vaccine provides safe and effective protection. I therefore urge all parents, guardians, caregivers, traditional and religious leaders, health workers and community influencers to ensure that children aged 9 to 15 months receive this lifesaving vaccine,” he stated.

In his remark, the Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Primary HealthCare Development Agency, Dr. Usman Iskilu commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for clearly demonstrating his love and care for children in the state by endorsing the vaccination exercise which is to commence in October.

He noted that the two-in-one measles-rubella vaccine is meant for the effective protection of children against the dreaded contagious disease which could lead to deafness, blindness, heart defect and brain damage.

“The overall goal is to mobilise strong support and sustain commitment from government officials and community leaders for the effective integration of the muscles-rubella vaccine into the routine immunisation schedule,” he added.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Gaza Gwamna while expressing his gratitude to the stakeholders for attending the meeting despite their busy schedules, assured that the state will emerge first position in the measles-rubella vaccination exercise among other states in the country as it did during the COVID-19 vaccination.

He added, “Just yesterday, I was told about an outbreak of measles in Rukubi community of Doma LGA. I did not know that we could still have measles outbreak despite our efforts in improving immunisation. So, I am happy that the measles-rubella vaccine will now be part of our routine immunisation, and it is coming at the right time.”